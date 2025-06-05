Ilona Maher Says She's Done With Reality Shows After 'DWTS': 'They're Tough!'
Ilona Maher took a stab at Dancing With the Stars and ended up coming in second place when she was paired with Alan Bersten, but don't expect her to see on more reality shows going forward.
"I don't think I need to do any right now. I would love to get into the scripted space and see if that can be a realm I can get into. Reality shows are tough!" the athlete, 28, who is teaming up with TJ Maxx to launch their newest campaign, You Sponsored by TJ Maxx, a groundbreaking new program that brings dynamic sponsorships to everyday women for being exactly who they truly are, exclusively tells OK!.
"I've never watched Survivor, and I'm not really a competitive person unless you put me on a rugby field. I don't want to be competitive unless it's about rugby because otherwise it will ruin my day if I care a lot about something," she adds.
Is She Returning to Reality TV?
Though she doesn't have much time to watch TV, she notes she's a Love Island fan. "I like reality TV when I watch it with other people — that's the fun part!" she says, however, she wouldn't go on the show herself.
"If it was maybe six years ago, I think I would have!" Maher, who is single, quips. "Now I'm way too old for that! I would be making a fool of myself, and my grandma would be watching, and she would be not happy. I won't be doing that, but I think I would have killed it if I had done it years ago. I don't think my man is on it either."
Her Best Advice
After being part of the DWTS family, the Vermont native has some advice for Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, who are part of Season 34's cast. "Bless them, that is hard!" she says. "It's a lot of work, but I think they know that. I'm excited for them. I think that because of how well my season did, we're going to see some really cool names on there and it's going to keep getting popular and more people will tune in. I think Robert and Alix are great people. I'm excited to see who else joins. I just want people to take it seriously and understand it will be a lot of work, but it's very fulfilling and fun to do — but it's not easy! I would love to see Jason Kelce on there."
"Clear the schedule! If they tell you you have an off day, you don't have one!" she adds of her biggest advice to the newbies. "You will be locked in — and don't be afraid to show your real self. I think audience members really connect with that."
Growing up, Maher loved tuning into the competition series.
"I was always a big fan when I was younger — that was the show we watched in our house," she continues. "Our mom let us stay up late Monday nights to watch it. It's cool to see the resurgence and people are watching still."
Up Next: Acting
Now, Maher is excited to cross some other things off her bucket list. "I would love to get into acting and get into the scripted space — maybe follow in John Cena or Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's footsteps," she says. "I would probably be typecast as the Buff Assassin Lady, which I'm OK with! It would be cool to play Wonder Woman, but that might be a far reach, but I'm manifesting the opportunities."
"It's interesting to me," she notes of acting. "I'm in the sports world and did reality TV, so I would love to do something different. I want to see my body type in roles. I want more girls to see that right now. When I see these bada-- characters and they're 110 pounds taking down the bad guy, I'm like, 'Yeah.' I want girls to see themselves in these roles like playing a s--- assassin."
When people do comment on her role model status, she says "it's always fulfilling."
"That's the reason I do it. By people saying it to me, it just gives me more reason to continue doing this," she adds.
TJ Maxx Girlie
In the meantime, Maher is teaming up with TJ Maxx to launch their newest campaign, You Sponsored by TJ Maxx, a groundbreaking new program that brings dynamic sponsorships to everyday women for being exactly who they truly are. In partnership with five game-changing Co-Sponsors who embody the True Original spirit, led by Maher, TJ Maxx is awarding 10 women custom sponsorships to amplify their voices and fuel their next move.
"It's really cool. One thing about me is that my brand is all about being authentic," she says. "My brand is about being who you are, and so it just felt like this was the brand and sponsorship to align with that. They're looking for true originals who are looking to be themselves, to never tone it down, to go after their passions no matter what anybody says. I'm honored they chose me and I love that it won't just benefit me, but it's also about sponsoring other women and others who have this goal."
This new model of sponsorship will award 10 women custom sponsorships designed to amplify their unique voice and fuel their next move by unlocking unique assets in three distinct categories: opportunity (providing funding, tools, knowledge, and career or personal advancements), connection (expanding networks and opportunities) and visibility (elevating presence and credibility).
"I'm one of the few sponsors like this and so to give other women who aren't in sports, to help with their passions, I'm excited about it. I also get to work with these amazing co-sponsors as well [Jen Atkin, Carly Cushnie, Chloe Flower and Renée Elise Goldsberry]. It's really fun, and it's a brand that has something for anybody. You can find whatever you want! I remember it as a place where you can create your own style and do what you want — and with this You Sponsorship, which opens on June 5, there's opportunities for women to pursue their passions with this."
Applications are open from June 5th through June 20th at YouSponsored.com, where applicants can fill out a short questionnaire about their True Original story and how they’d make the most of their sponsorship.