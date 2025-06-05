Ilona Maher Says She's Done With Reality Shows After 'DWTS': 'They're Tough!'

After being part of the DWTS family, the Vermont native has some advice for Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, who are part of Season 34's cast. "Bless them, that is hard!" she says. "It's a lot of work, but I think they know that. I'm excited for them. I think that because of how well my season did, we're going to see some really cool names on there and it's going to keep getting popular and more people will tune in. I think Robert and Alix are great people. I'm excited to see who else joins. I just want people to take it seriously and understand it will be a lot of work, but it's very fulfilling and fun to do — but it's not easy! I would love to see Jason Kelce on there."

"Clear the schedule! If they tell you you have an off day, you don't have one!" she adds of her biggest advice to the newbies. "You will be locked in — and don't be afraid to show your real self. I think audience members really connect with that."

Growing up, Maher loved tuning into the competition series.

"I was always a big fan when I was younger — that was the show we watched in our house," she continues. "Our mom let us stay up late Monday nights to watch it. It's cool to see the resurgence and people are watching still."