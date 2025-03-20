EXCLUSIVE Rugby Star Ilona Maher Has 'Tried Some' Dating Apps Since Moving to London: 'I Gotta Get Out There More' Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Ilona Maher moved to London earlier this year for rugby.

Ilona Maher is ready to find her London boy! The Olympic rugby star, 28, dishes on her dating life during an exclusive chat with OK! while discussing her partnership with Coppertone as the face of the sunscreen brand's Unbeatable Performance campaign for their sport line.

Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram The Olympic athlete has yet to go out on a date since moving abroad.

Maher, whose always been open about looking for love, admits she's "tried some apps" since moving to England earlier this year after joining the Premiership Women's Rugby league's Bristol Bears upon signing with the team in December 2024. "I've tried to swipe a little, [but] have not been on a date, so that's my own fault. I gotta get out there more. I think I'm my own worst enemy with when it comes to that. But once I go on these dates, it's over for sure," she optimistically shares.

Source: MEGA Ilona Maher starred in Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars' last year.

While there's no lover in her life right now, Maher has "definitely made friendships" since moving abroad. "My teammates have been the most welcoming, amazing group of people I've ever experienced," she gushes.

In 2025, Maher feels more comfortable in her own skin than ever before. She explains: "I would not say I was confident growing up. I was very awkward at times. I would say my confidence started to kind of come maybe in like college-ish, but I was really only confident because I was good at sports. I never felt fully confident."

Source: Coppertone Ilona Maher partnered with Coppertone to promote their sports line.

"Confidence in my true self came from who I was around. They — my USA rugby teammates, Naya Tapper and my best friend Nicole Heavirland — made me feel so good about myself. They make me feel so beautiful and confident," the talented athlete notes. During her chat with OK!, Maher also reflects on her time on Dancing With the Stars last year, when she placed second in Season 33 of the hit reality competition series.

"I miss Alan [Bersten]. That's my dog. I don't fully miss the dancing, just because it was so hard for me and it was so mentally taxing," she confesses. Ahead of summer, Maher says it was a no-brainer to team up on Coppertone's Unbeatable Performance campaign.

Source: Coppertone Ilona Maher is the face of Coppertone's Unbeatable Performance campaign.

"I always try to be authentic in everything I do — [including] my partnerships. Because at the end of the day, I'm selling something to people and I want [them] to trust me and believe in me," she mentions. "So with Coppertone, this is a product I genuinely use. You could look in my locker at rugby and that's the sunscreen I put on before every training... that I have trusted for like six years now with USA rugby. It just felt very natural to partner with them because I trust [them] and I use [their products]."