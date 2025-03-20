Rugby Star Ilona Maher Has 'Tried Some' Dating Apps Since Moving to London: 'I Gotta Get Out There More'
Ilona Maher is ready to find her London boy!
The Olympic rugby star, 28, dishes on her dating life during an exclusive chat with OK! while discussing her partnership with Coppertone as the face of the sunscreen brand's Unbeatable Performance campaign for their sport line.
Maher, whose always been open about looking for love, admits she's "tried some apps" since moving to England earlier this year after joining the Premiership Women's Rugby league's Bristol Bears upon signing with the team in December 2024.
"I've tried to swipe a little, [but] have not been on a date, so that's my own fault. I gotta get out there more. I think I'm my own worst enemy with when it comes to that. But once I go on these dates, it's over for sure," she optimistically shares.
While there's no lover in her life right now, Maher has "definitely made friendships" since moving abroad.
"My teammates have been the most welcoming, amazing group of people I've ever experienced," she gushes.
In 2025, Maher feels more comfortable in her own skin than ever before.
She explains: "I would not say I was confident growing up. I was very awkward at times. I would say my confidence started to kind of come maybe in like college-ish, but I was really only confident because I was good at sports. I never felt fully confident."
- Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Reveals 'My Body Will Tell Me When I'm Ready To Stop' Playing The Sport
- April Ross Says Winning Gold At The Tokyo Olympics Was 'A Dream Come True': 'I Have Checked Off Every Box'
- Olympian Katie Ledecky Admits She Has 'To Pinch Myself Now & Then': 'I Never Imagined' Winning All These Medals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Confidence in my true self came from who I was around. They — my USA rugby teammates, Naya Tapper and my best friend Nicole Heavirland — made me feel so good about myself. They make me feel so beautiful and confident," the talented athlete notes.
During her chat with OK!, Maher also reflects on her time on Dancing With the Stars last year, when she placed second in Season 33 of the hit reality competition series.
"I miss Alan [Bersten]. That's my dog. I don't fully miss the dancing, just because it was so hard for me and it was so mentally taxing," she confesses.
Ahead of summer, Maher says it was a no-brainer to team up on Coppertone's Unbeatable Performance campaign.
"I always try to be authentic in everything I do — [including] my partnerships. Because at the end of the day, I'm selling something to people and I want [them] to trust me and believe in me," she mentions. "So with Coppertone, this is a product I genuinely use. You could look in my locker at rugby and that's the sunscreen I put on before every training... that I have trusted for like six years now with USA rugby. It just felt very natural to partner with them because I trust [them] and I use [their products]."
Highlighting the importance of using sunscreen, Maher acknowledges how she's realized "how much of a staple" it is as she's gotten older.
"I train outside sometimes two to three times a day. I'll train in the morning when the sun's out and then I'll train in the later afternoon when the sun's really hot. I put on sunscreen constantly," she states. "I train San Diego where the sun is bright. I love what I do. I get to be fit and I get to sweat and have fun outside, but in that comes also a lot of sun damage. I don't want that to hurt me later on in life."
"Sun is great but also it's powerful. It has the possibility to damage you. I think we just have to be smarter because I'm in it for the long run. Hopefully, I get to have a lot more sunny days and to enjoy them by fully protecting my skin," Maher concludes.