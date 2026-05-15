Ilona Maher Is 'Not Fully Ruling Out' Being the Bachelorette One Day After Consulting With Good Pal Joey Graziadei: 'It Would Be Cool'

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Ilona Maher is flattered that so many people want her to be the star of The Bachelorette! "I’ve consulted with the team. I’ve consulted with Joey Graziadei. There are a lot of things that would have to change for me to be the Bachelorette. Joey would have to executive produce. All my friends would have to be involved," the rugby player, 29, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Coppertone, celebrating her face on a limited-edition Coppertone Sport SPF bottle — an iconic nod to her strength, confidence and impact on and off the field.

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Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Joey Graziadei is good pals with the athlete.

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Maher isn't quite sure if her man is someone who would apply to the show in the first place. "I think the show is really cool. I know people from it like Joey and Kelsey [Anderson], and they’re amazing. I don’t have any hate toward the show. But maybe it would also be cool because I feel like I see one type of beauty standard on that show sometimes. It could be cool for girls to see me being courted by men and viewed as desirable without having to change who I am," she dishes. "That would be the reason I’d do it — not really for myself, but for other people. So girls can watch and think, 'Okay, she’s desired, she’s beautiful, and I don’t have to change either.' I don’t know if it’s in the cards for me, though."

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@ilonamaher I think if I do it, I’ll have a real problem being nice to the men @Bachelor Nation @The Bachelorette ♬ original sound - Ilona Maher

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After Taylor Frankie Paul's season was canceled, Maher's name was immediately brought into the mix because of her authenticity, among other things. "Honestly, it’s been like that since Dancing With the Stars. I love my girls. They want to see me find love so bad," she says of her loyal fanbase. "I would do it for you guys to watch — that’s the only reason. I don’t even know if I’d find love, but it would be funny to watch me. I am not fully ruling it out." As for Graziadei, who got close with the athlete during their time on DWTS, she says, "He’s a really good buddy of mine. I think he’s also protective when it comes to reality shows in general, so he’s cautious for me."

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Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram The starlet isn't opposed to being the Bachelorette one day — if the conditions are right.

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Meanwhile, the brunette beauty is focused on training ahead of the 2028 Olympics — a perfect time for her to partner with Coppertone as summer is upon us. "This is so cool. It’s the second year. We first did it for 2025, and now to do the approach to 2026 — and especially to have a bottle with my face on it — was so cool to see. I genuinely used Coppertone when I was playing rugby. It was always in my locker. I’m so afraid of farmer’s tans or anything like that, so I’m constantly spraying it," she shares.

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Source: Coppertone The rugby player always wears her Coppertone sunscreen!

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For Maher to see herself on the bottle was a pinch-me moment. "For them to come and want me to be almost the 'Coppertone girl' was such an honor and an immediate yes for me because it’s a product I use constantly and a product I get my teammates to use. I’m really happy. It’s such great protection because I play a sport that’s out in the sun constantly, mixed with sweat, mixed with water — everything’s happening at once. So you need something solid and reliable," she states of the Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 Ilona Maher Limited-Edition, which is a game-changer — built to perform when it matters most.

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"It was really fun. We were shooting, and they handed it to me and were like, 'Don’t show it yet.' It was so fun to see that come to fruition and realize, wow, the things I’ve done… I mean, I’ve done amazing things. I won an Olympic medal, but it was also the funny little videos and things relating to people that got me to this point, where a brand like Coppertone, which I trust, trusts me and wants me to be the face of it. It was really cool," she recalls. "Honestly, I was like, 'Everybody needs one of these.' I’m everywhere on this bottle."

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Source: Coppertone The 'DWTS' alum hopes to 'age gracefully.'