What Happened to Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Season? Full Timeline Explained

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February 2023: Taylor Frankie Paul Was Arrested Following a Domestic Violence Incident

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was seen throwing a chair at her ex Dakota Mortensen.

Taylor Frankie Paul's season on The Bachelorette crashed before it could even take off. Before she rose to public prominence as a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Utah-based influencer was arrested following an incident involving Dakota Mortensen in 2023. According to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office records, she was charged with three misdemeanors — assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child — but was released hours later. "Following her jail booking, detectives received additional video evidence related to this case that resulted in the case being referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office for screening of felony assault charges against Ms. Paul," a spokesperson for the Herriman City Police Department said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul. Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney's Office." Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, while the other charges were dismissed with prejudice. She received three years of probation afterward.

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September 2025: Taylor Frankie Paul Was Announced as the Lead of 'The Bachelorette'

Source: MEGA Dakota Mortensen previously reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' casting.

During an appearance on the September 10, 2025, episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Paul how she was feeling as she was officially announced as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 22. "Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment. I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people," she shared. Paul admitted to feeling nervous about the gig, adding, "How did I get here? In my head I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That's my answer." Meanwhile, ABC revealed in a press release, "The 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. [Taylor] is the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she's a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, [Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."

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Last Quarter of 2025: Taylor Frankie Paul Filmed Her 'The Bachelorette' Season

Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube Taylor Frankie Paul's season was set to premiere on March 22.

In a December 2025 Instagram post, Paul confirmed she finished filming her season of The Bachelorette. "And that's a wrap. I never experienced anything like this," she wrote.

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March 2026: Filming for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 Was Paused

Source: MEGA A source claimed some cast members feel uncomfortable filming the show with Taylor Frankie Paul.

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A week before The Bachelorette Season 22 was set to premiere on ABC, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and Mortensen. They noted "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th." A source disclosed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives paused the production due to "some pretty serious stuff happening" regarding Paul's past. "…They will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off," the insider added. A separate insider claimed the cast is "terrified to film with Taylor right now," explaining "the women have made it clear they don't want to be around her because they see her as a major liability."

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March 2026: Filming for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 Was Paused

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram ABC scrapped the season hours after the footage reemerged.

Amid the investigation, TMZ released video footage of the 2023 brutal fight, which Mortensen struggled to record. Paul was seen putting him in a headlock before trying to kick him. Further acts of violence occurred afterward, with the reality TV star grabbing a metal barstool that she hurled at Mortensen. Despite his warning that her daughter, Indy, was sitting nearby, Paul threw two more stools at him. In response to the release, a representative for Paul issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the scheduled premiere of her The Bachelorette season. "It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," said the representative. "Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences." On the other hand, ABC ultimately announced its plans not to air Paul's season. "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement. A representative for Paul expressed that she is "very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security," adding, "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story." Meanwhile, Mortensen noted anyone who has seen the video would understand the "deeply unsettling situation." He continued, "I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same."

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March 19, 2026: Dakota Mortensen Filed a Restraining Order and Was Later Granted Temporary Custody

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Dakota Mortensen addressed the domestic violence investigation.

On March 19, Mortensen filed a restraining order against Paul and requested temporary sole custody of their child, Ever, following the two separate domestic violence incidents in February. According to the patriarch, Paul became "emotionally volatile," leading to things becoming "chaotic" and "frightening." During the heated argument, the mom influencer allegedly choked him and shoved him into a window. The DadTok member added he called 911 but was persuaded by Paul to hang up. Mortensen also alleged Paul said she wanted to harm herself. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, he allegedly lay down in bed with their child. However, Paul suddenly entered and pulled the blanket off them, prompting Ever to cry amid what he described as her "aggressive behavior." He then left the property with their toddler. Another incident allegedly arose the next day, claiming his ex threw his phone at the wall and attacked him when he tried to drive off. Mortensen was awarded temporary custody of their child prior to a hearing, which is set for April 7.

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March 22, 2026: ABC Replaced Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' With Other Programming

Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube She was charged with aggravated assault at the time.