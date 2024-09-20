Derek Hough Reveals Who 'Surprised' Him the Most During Season Premiere of 'DWTS': 'Going to Be Competitive'

"There were some big surprises," the dancer says of night one. "I wasn't expecting so many good dances actually. It was really good for week one. Joey and Jenna [Johnson] were fantastic and so were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong. She's phenomenal and a fantastic dancer. She's beautiful. She's going to be a hard one to beat. Dwight Howard's performance was off the charts. He's going to be so charming and exciting to watch. I'm curious to see how they're going to tackle the challenges and the more reserved dances and technical dances. I thought Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were great. She's got potential."

Though Hough is rooting for everyone, he notes that he's "excited about everybody for different reasons."

"The first night is like, 'Who's got the potential here? What are we doing here?' It's a bit of a love fest, like welcome to the show, and then as the weeks progress, it's going to get tougher, so we'll see how they do next week!" he continues.