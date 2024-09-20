or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Derek Hough
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Derek Hough Reveals Who 'Surprised' Him the Most During Season Premiere of 'DWTS': 'Going to Be Competitive'

derek hough reveals surprised him most dwts abc
Source: ABC

Derek Hough exclusively tells OK! who 'surprised' him the most during the Season 33 premiere of 'DWTS.'

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's safe to say Derek Hough is thrilled about this season of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered on Tuesday, September 17.

"Joey Graziadei actually surprised me a lot. I wasn't expecting that. Danny Amendola was pretty good, too. He was actually pretty great. He needs to work on the performance and the character of the dance a little bit, but he's got the work ethic. Witney Carson is a great coach, but I was pretty impressed with the guys," the 39-year-old, who has teamed up with Pepcid so he doesn’t have to worry about heartburn getting in the way while he’s chilling out, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
derekhough
Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough said there was 'some big surprises' during the premiere of 'DWTS.'

"There were some big surprises," the dancer says of night one. "I wasn't expecting so many good dances actually. It was really good for week one. Joey and Jenna [Johnson] were fantastic and so were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong. She's phenomenal and a fantastic dancer. She's beautiful. She's going to be a hard one to beat. Dwight Howard's performance was off the charts. He's going to be so charming and exciting to watch. I'm curious to see how they're going to tackle the challenges and the more reserved dances and technical dances. I thought Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were great. She's got potential."

Though Hough is rooting for everyone, he notes that he's "excited about everybody for different reasons."

"The first night is like, 'Who's got the potential here? What are we doing here?' It's a bit of a love fest, like welcome to the show, and then as the weeks progress, it's going to get tougher, so we'll see how they do next week!" he continues.

Article continues below advertisement
derek hough reveals surprised him most dwts
Source: ABC

Derek Hough is curious to see how this season shakes out.

Article continues below advertisement

Since this season — which also features Tori Spelling, Brooks Nader, Eric Roberts, Phaedra Parks, Anna Delvey, Stephen Nedoroscik, Reginald VelJohnson and Ilona Maher — has a lot of athletes, Hough believes that could be an advantage on the others since they have the work ethic down. "They have the mindset of like, 'I have to work. This is what I have to do. I'm all in. Let's do this thing.' That mindset can take them so far," he notes. "They're used to being in front of crowds and being in that high pressure situation. It's going to be a competitive season!"

"I encourage the other contestants to learn from the others. When people ask me who my biggest inspirations are as a dancer, it was my competitors, the people I compete against. I would just watch them," he continues. "It'll be interesting to see how they all evolve and grow together as a cast — but keep it competitive!"

Article continues below advertisement
derekhough
Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough gushed over working with his sister on 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Hough loves being reunited with his sister Julianne Hough, who co-hosts the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

"It's great. We're in such a unique position to be able to have such parallel careers and to have all these amazing opportunities and to be there for each other," Derek, who is married to Hayley Erbert, gushes. "We can talk about things together. It's awesome. We never take it for granted. We've had such great opportunities with Dancing With the Stars. It was really the catalyst for much of our career! To be on the show together again in different roles is really special."

"I looked back at old videos, I was like looking back on my first meeting with Jennie Garth. I was like, 'I've had seven different lives since then!' Now, here we are in the same studio, in the same room, but as completely different people. It's amazing."

Article continues below advertisement
derekhough
Source: @DEREKHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Derek Hough is married to Hayley Erbert.

MORE ON:
Derek Hough

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The siblings have a secret language that only they can understand. "If I'm stressed, she's the calm one. If she's frantic, I am calm. We switch roles, but it's been wonderful to be together," he shares. "It's been really good!"

Article continues below advertisement

Since Derek is constantly on the go and busy, he turns to Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint for fast relief that lasts all night* — unlike antacids — and provides an instant cooling sensation when snacking and streaming at the end of the day.

"Being a performer, I'm on stage or live tours a lot. I have the Dance for the Holidays tour or I'm on Dancing With the Stars. I'm singing on stage, performing, and if I'm going out there, I'm eating something. When I get that heartburn or burning sensation, it's great to have Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint on hand because it works super fast," he explains of the product. "It lasts all night, and it gives an instant cooling sensation, which is really helpful to go out there and perform and sing and talk and judge and do whatever I have to do. I have a very regimented routine, especially when I go on tour."

Article continues below advertisement
dh hero priority select
Source: JESSE BAUER

Derek Hough chills without heartburn thanks to fast, long-lasting relief from Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint.

Article continues below advertisement

"But when I get really busy, I like to come home and grab a snack or stream my favorite show and relax and chill with the animals and my wife and eat a lot of snacks, honestly. I love popcorn, chips and salsa, etc., but they don't always love me back," he quips. "They give me heartburn, so in order to manage that, I have Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint around, and it's great. It works and allows me to enjoy myself a bit more."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

*Based on 9-hour acid control studies during the day and 12-hour acid control studies during the night. Acid control does not imply symptom relief.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.