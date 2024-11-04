'Dancing With the Stars': 6 Secrets From the Set — From Eric Roberts' Weak Bum to Dwight Howard's Unpleasant Smell and More
Tori Spelling Refused to Drink Water!
Early on in their working relationship, Pasha Pashkov advised Tori Spelling to stay hydrated.
"She goes, ‘Yeah, I hydrate a lot; I don't drink water, though. I only drink Dr Pepper,'" Pashkov, 38, recalled to Life & Style.
The 90210 alum, 51, explained that Diet Dr Pepper is her "happy place" — but she does sip on ginger ale if she's "feeling melancholy."
Following the pair's September 24 ouster, Spelling had mixed emotions, so she joked she was going to swig a combo of the two sodas!
Eric Roberts Was Diagnosed With a "Weak B---"
After a few weeks of two-stepping with Britt Stewart, Eric Roberts discovered an unusual ailment.
"He got a little twinge in his back," Stewart, 35, told Life & Style. "He went to a physical therapist, and they diagnosed him with a weak b---."
The King of the Gypsies star, who was eliminated on October 8, was embarrassed by the diagnosis at first, but "Britt made my b--- very firm," Roberts, 68, insisted of their training, adding that his wife, Eliza Roberts, 71, was pleased by the results.
Dwight Howard's a Stinky Partner
Dwight Howard let it rip on the ballroom floor — perhaps a bit too much.
"All his farts are pretty heavy," partner Daniella Karagach, 31, dished to Life & Style.
The basketball player, 38, owned up to cutting the cheese, though he did not necessarily think it was a bad thing.
"No matter what I eat, I'm just a gas man," he said. "I'm just spreading love."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ilona Maher Spends 3 Hours in Hair and Makeup!
On filming days, Ilona Maher reports to set long before she and Alan Bersten hit TV screens.
"I have to be in the makeup and hair chair for about three hours," the rugby pro, 28, spilled to Life & Style. "[Alan] walks in, they put a little bit on him, and he's good."
While glam may be new to Maher, Bersten, 30, said her history as a two-time Olympian gave her an edge in the competition, "Physically, she's great!"
Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei Cross-Train With… Pickleball!
Jenna Johnson confessed to Life & Style that her and Joey Graziadei's "bodies have been going through it" while filming the physically demanding show.
"We've been incorporating hot and cold therapy into our routine, which has been super helpful," shared the former Mirrorball Trophy winner, 30.
Another thing that kept them going?
"Pickleball," she said of staying active with the low-impact paddle sport between the fancy footwork. "Can't forget about pickleball."
Val Chmerkovskiy Chooses Phaedra Parks' Looks
Is there anything Val Chmerkovskiy can't do?
"Val designs my costumes, chooses my hairdo and my makeup," his Season 33 cohort, Phaedra Parks, told Life & Style. "He knows what he's doing. I don't know anything about a fox trot, closed-toe, ugly shoe."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, noted that the dancer, 38, has even braided her hair himself "a few times."
"I know how to freaking braid!" he confirmed.