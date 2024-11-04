'Dancing With the Stars': 6 Secrets From the Set — From Eric Roberts' Weak Bum to Dwight Howard's Unpleasant Smell and More

Early on in their working relationship, Pasha Pashkov advised Tori Spelling to stay hydrated.

"She goes, ‘Yeah, I hydrate a lot; I don't drink water, though. I only drink Dr Pepper,'" Pashkov, 38, recalled to Life & Style.

The 90210 alum, 51, explained that Diet Dr Pepper is her "happy place" — but she does sip on ginger ale if she's "feeling melancholy."

Following the pair's September 24 ouster, Spelling had mixed emotions, so she joked she was going to swig a combo of the two sodas!