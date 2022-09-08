Inside The Importance Of Balmoral Castle To Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II took her last breaths at Balmoral Castle, a place that the late royal held near and dear to her heart.
The 50,000-acre castle located in Scottish Highlands was purchased by Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, and has been in the royal family since 1852. Though not part of the Crown Estate, the queen spent much of her childhood at the country property.
From indulging in outdoor activities like horseback riding and going for brisk walks to using the estate as a place for entertaining, Her Majesty's private property held much significance.
The 96-year-old also enjoyed picnics with her late husband, Prince Philip, at the castle, where they were able to appreciate alone time away from their household staff.
Anne Glenconner, a frequent guest at Balmoral Castle, once noted that when entertaining, the queen would always set the outdoor table — and “she [had] to have it absolutely right” — while the Duke of Edinburgh handled the grill.
After the meal was finished, the mother-of-four would stack the guests plate and wash the dishes with rubber gloves on, Anne recalled.
Aside from the castle being the perfect location to host guests, the queen relished in her alone time at the property, where she could enjoy brief moments of normality. During those simplistic days, she would play card games and catch up on reading for pleasure.
Princess Eugenie, the daughter of the queen's controversial son, Prince Andrew, previously confirmed her grandmother's love for the castle, suggesting in the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, “I think Granny is the most happy there."
“I think she really, really loves the Highlands," the princess lamented.
The royal family confirmed on Thursday, September 8, that "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral," adding: "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
The heir to the throne, King Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, along with Prince William and Prince Harry dropped everything to be with the monarch in her final moments. The wives of the queen's grandchildren Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not travel to Scotland to say goodbye to the royal, who served 70 years on the throne.