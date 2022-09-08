The White House Sends Condolences Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death As President Joe Biden Prepares To Make A Statement

"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen, goes [sic] to the people of the United Kingdom," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before noting the President would soon be addressing her passing as well.

GRIM: BBC STOPS ALL PROGRAMMING, BROADCASTING ONLY ROLLING COVERAGE OF QUEEN HEALTH CONCERNS

"Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom — and this is something that the president has said himself — has grown stronger and stronger," Jean-Pierre added. "And it is one of our — the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies."