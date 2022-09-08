The White House Sends Condolences Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death As President Joe Biden Prepares To Make A Statement
The White House is sending their condolences to the Royal family in the wake Queen Elizabeth II's death as President Joe Biden prepares to make an official statement.
The 96-year-old monarch passed away surrounded by some of her closest family members on Thursday, September 8.
"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen, goes [sic] to the people of the United Kingdom," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before noting the President would soon be addressing her passing as well.
"Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom — and this is something that the president has said himself — has grown stronger and stronger," Jean-Pierre added. "And it is one of our — the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies."
Earlier today, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the President and the First Lady's "thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen," as news of her rapidly ailing condition hit headlines.
Buckingham Palace released a health update in the early hours of Thursday, sharing that upon medical evaluation, "the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health."
Many members of the Royal family canceled their plans for the day to rush to her Balmoral home in Scotland to be by her side in her final hours. Her sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, as well as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Her Majesty's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry all traveled to her home.
However, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not in attendance.
Following the saddening news, tributes from musicians, actors, newscasters and politicians have poured in honoring the Queen's long life and 70 years on the throne.
"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen," Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne wrote via Twitter. "With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."