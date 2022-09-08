His Majesty: Royal Family Declares Titles To King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom is officially ruled by King Charles, former Prince of Whales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Thursday, September 8, the Queen passed peacefully in her home at Balmoral at 96 years old.

In a statement published to twitter, The Royal Family referred to the countries' new leader as King for the very first time following the Queen's longest-serving heir in British history.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," stated the official post.