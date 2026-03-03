or
BREAKING NEWS
Vanessa Haydon
COUPLES

'Insecure' Vanessa Trump's 'Immature' Comment She Made to Boyfriend Tiger Woods During Golf Outing Revealed by Lip Reader

image split of tiger woods and Vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

A lip reader revealed the comment Vanessa Trump made during a golf outing with boyfriend Tiger Woods.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Vanessa Trump didn't seem to be feeling herself during a photoshoot with boyfriend Tiger Woods.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr., 48, and the golf pro, 50, attended a sports tournament last month, where a lip reader revealed what she whispered to Woods during the outing.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Stayed Close at the Golf Tournament

Source: @ziregolf/Instagram

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods went to the Genesis Invitational golf game last month.

Vanessa and Tiger stopped by the Genesis Invitational golf game at the Riviera Country Club with her daughter Kai Trump, 18.

Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling examined footage from the event that has surfaced on social media.

Nicola claimed to Daily Mail that Vanessa looked worried about the camera angles and her hair, as she asked to switch places with Tiger.

Vanessa Trump Seemed 'Immature' During the Photoshoot

image of Vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

The pair have been dating since 2024.

According to Nicola, the athlete said: "It's alright," before Vanessa confessed: "I know...I need to stop being immature."

Tiger went on joked: "I don't even have any hair."

The mother-of-five then gushed as she hugged her man: "You're a good guy."

Kai proceeded to join the two for the photos and took her place next to them.

A source told the National Enquirer on February 27 that Vanessa's self-confidence seems to dwindle when she's around the sports star.

MORE ON:
Vanessa Haydon

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump allegedly was acting 'possessive' toward the golfing pro at the game.

“She’s insecure when it comes to him and other women,” the insider said. “So Vanessa follows Tiger everywhere and checks up on him and what he’s up to through mutual friends when they’re not together.”

"Tiger's feeling henpecked and stifled," they continued. "He wants Vanessa to trust him and not judge him on prior behavior. But the more serious they get, the more fearful she becomes that Tiger will slide into bad habits and self-sabotage."

Body language expert Judi James even described the model as acting “possessive” towards Tiger during the Genesis Invitational.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Started Dating in 2024

image of don jr and Vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa and Don Trump Jr. were married from 2005 until 2018.

"While Vanessa's all-in on the relationship, brushing aside his sordid history is easier said than done. Her greatest fear is that Tiger will fall for one of the golf floozies who throw themselves at him," the source said.

Tiger and Vanessa have been dating since November 2024 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2025.

Despite the World Golf Hall of Famer allegedly feeling "stifled" by the relationship, he reportedly might even propose to Vanessa. "Tiger is fully enmeshed in Vanessa's world. He was just at the White House with her and was welcomed with open arms by everyone," an insider told In Touch last year, adding that a "whirlwind engagement" could be coming soon.

