6 Things to Know About Bonnie Chapman's 60-Pound Weight-Loss

In an interview with E! News, Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Bonnie Chapman spoke candidly about her weight-loss journey after reportedly struggling with it for years.

"I've been trying to lose weight since I was probably 18 years old," she admitted. "And it was just very frustrating to constantly be trying, constantly be putting in the work. I've been on a Mediterranean diet. I've been on a Paleo diet. I've been on diets all my life, and I needed something that would show me results."

Bonnie, one of the bounty hunter's children with late wife Beth Chapman, credited an injectable weight management medication — Tirzepatide — for helping her achieve her weight goals.