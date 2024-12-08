6 Things to Know About Bonnie Chapman's 60-Pound Weight-Loss
Bonnie Chapman Attempted to Lose Weight
In an interview with E! News, Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Bonnie Chapman spoke candidly about her weight-loss journey after reportedly struggling with it for years.
"I've been trying to lose weight since I was probably 18 years old," she admitted. "And it was just very frustrating to constantly be trying, constantly be putting in the work. I've been on a Mediterranean diet. I've been on a Paleo diet. I've been on diets all my life, and I needed something that would show me results."
Bonnie, one of the bounty hunter's children with late wife Beth Chapman, credited an injectable weight management medication — Tirzepatide — for helping her achieve her weight goals.
She Previously Tried Ozempic
Bonnie told E! News she previously tried Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, but she hated it because she "could not eat without feeling nauseous."
"But I feel like once I talked to my provider and I felt like my concerns were actually being addressed and I was getting scientific information back, that made me more at ease," she continued.
Bonnie Chapman Found Her Go-To Weight-Loss Medication
In December 2023, Bonnie started using Tirzepatide and immediately lost 10 pounds. Although she initially did not notice the changes in her body, she eventually saw the numbers on her scale going down as she reached her goal weight of 130 pounds.
Tirzepatide, according to Bonnie, helped her calm her cravings to help her lose weight.
"Once I started to see that I was getting full a lot less quickly, I was able to actually eat half a portion of my meal," said Bonnie. "And I was like, 'Okay, I'm good. I feel really fulfilled.' It really made me feel like I was able to get somewhere, and it's helped me build some really good habits. Even if I go a week or two without taking it, I'm able to eat less portions, which really helps me maintain my weight-loss."
How Bonnie Chapman Reacted to the Changes
"I'm not going to lie, I cried a couple times because I was like, wow, this is what I wanted my entire life," Bonnie, who once weighed 196 pounds, said to E! News.
Bonnie Chapman Faced Weight Issues in the Past
Bonnie said she had always been the "bigger friend" and "bigger girl" because of the weight problems she had endured since she was pre-pubescent. Her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis when she was a teen contributed even more to the issue.
"I felt even more fatigued," she told E! News about her experience in the gym. "I felt like my hormones were trying to keep up, and it just made things worse. I would gain more weight when I worked out. I would try these hormone balance workouts, and they wouldn't be doing anything. I would try to go to saunas. But it felt like nothing worked."
What Caused Her to Cope With Food
Following her mother's death in 2019 and the loss of her Virginia rental home in April 2023, Bonnie turned to food for comfort but realized by December 2023 that she no longer felt healthy and good.
She added, "I used food as a comfort for most of my life and I've realized I cannot do that anymore. I need to make healthier changes so that I'm able to be here with the people I love for a longer time."
Bonnie said sushi made her gain the most weight. Amid her weight-loss journey, she began consuming it once or twice a month.
"With Tirzepatide, I was full after a handful or two. It helped me feel full and fulfilled," she continued.