Inside Diana's Secret Love Affair With Hasnat Khan — Butler Tells All!

Now, the princess’ trusted butler Paul Burrell reveals never-before-heard details of the romance. “Hasnat was truly the love of her life,” says Paul, who was in charge of sneaking Di’s boyfriend. “She adored him, and if she had returned from Paris, I believe their love affair would have been rekindled.”

“We made plans to redecorate some of the rooms at Kensington Palace for Hasnat so that he would feel more at home,” he said, adding that Diana was eager to introduce him to her sons, William and Harry. “She hoped ‘the boys’ in her life could bond.”

Paul says that when Diana met Hasnat during a 1995 visit to Royal Brompton Hospital, where he worked, it was a textbook case of love at first sight: “She told me…‘He…stared into my soul, and I knew he was the one.’" The feeling was mutual. But it was Diana’s desire to go public that eventually caused their split. “He didn’t want to become Mr. Princess Diana and lose his identity,” Paul explains. “She told me that they had a ‘screaming match’ and part- ed company.” Though Diana began dating Dodi soon after, Paul insists, “She was on the rebound from her relationship with Hasnat. He was her true love.”