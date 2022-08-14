Prince Harry Begs French Investigator To Reveal Details Of Diana's Death For His New Tell-All Book
Prince Harry's research for his bombshell tell-all memoir includes digging into the mysteries of his late mother's death.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic car accident in Paris. Now, French authorities claim the Duke of Sussex has been asking them to release details of the crash to him.
"There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death," a source, who was allegedly involved in the initial investigation of Diana's passing, spilled in a recent interview.
"There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident," the source added. "It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book."
Although it is unclear exactly what sort of information Harry is seeking, there are undoubtedly mysteries to explore behind her shocking death. As OK! previously learned, Diana once confessed she was terrified that she may be assassinated in a conversation with a former bodyguard.
"I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace," ex bodyguard Lee Sansum said. "She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was."
However, the Duke of Sussex's tell-all may have hit a snag. Harry first announced his $20 million deal book deal last year, with his first memoir scheduled to make its grand debut in Fall 2022. Rumors swirled that the book release would be delayed after Penguin Random House failed to announce it in their Fall lineup.
"If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay," a royal insider dished at the time. "Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles."
