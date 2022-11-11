Court Battles, Name Changes & More! Inside Dwyane Wade's Drama With His Ex-Wife

Dwyane Wade met his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, when he was only 9-years-old. The former couple struck up a relationship in high school before tying the knot in 2002 and eventually welcoming their children, Zaire and Zaya.

The basketball player and the mother-of-two eventually divorced in 2010, however, the exes have been struggling with parenting issues that have brought them to court — specifically after Wade filed to legally change the name and gender of their 15-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya, in mid August.