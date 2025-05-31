Inside Kathy Griffin’s 'Brutal' Last 6 Years as She Fights One 'Health Thing After Another'

"People are amazed by her resilience," the source told a news publication. "She’s battled cancer and beat it, but the fact that she’s managed to bounce back time and again is just astounding."

"She just had an emergency hysterectomy because they found cancerous cells and suddenly had to take it all out," the source noted, something the actress, 64, revealed via social media earlier this month.

"And just before that she had vocal surgery," the source added. "Her voice was damaged when she had surgery for lung cancer, so she’s just had vocal surgery to help get some return of her voice but she doesn’t have the volume or strength she used to."