Inside Kathy Griffin’s 'Brutal' Last 6 Years as She Fights One 'Health Thing After Another'

Two photos of Kathy Griffin
Source: mega;@kathygriffin/tiktok

Kathy Griffin battled lung cancer and had multiple surgeries over the past several years.

By:

May 31 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kathy Griffin refuses to let her string of health woes rain on her parade.

While "the last six years have been absolutely brutal" since "it’s been one health thing after another," an insider said the comedian is still determined to live life to the fullest.

Kathy Griffin's Health Woes

Source: mega

Kathy Griffin has undergone surgery for lung cancer, a hysterectomy and vocal cord damage.

"People are amazed by her resilience," the source told a news publication. "She’s battled cancer and beat it, but the fact that she’s managed to bounce back time and again is just astounding."

"She just had an emergency hysterectomy because they found cancerous cells and suddenly had to take it all out," the source noted, something the actress, 64, revealed via social media earlier this month.

"And just before that she had vocal surgery," the source added. "Her voice was damaged when she had surgery for lung cancer, so she’s just had vocal surgery to help get some return of her voice but she doesn’t have the volume or strength she used to."

The Comedian Isn't Giving Up on Her Comedy Career

Despite all of the complications — which included her having half of her left lung removed — Griffin still plans to go "ahead with her first stand up show next month."

"This is a massive step forward and not something she wants to give up on," the insider explained of her career. "It’s not easy, she’s pushing through huge obstacles, but that’s Kathy, she’s a fighter."

Kathy Griffin's Heatbreak

Source: mega

In 2023, the comedian filed for divorce from Randy Bick, something that took a toll on her mental health.

The My Life on the D-List alum has also faced some hardships not related to her health, such as her split from estranged husband Randy Bick.

"The divorce is what’s kicking my a-- mentally. I thought I was going to be with this guy forever," she spilled in a previous interview. "I’m heartbroken, I admit it. I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility."

Despite her heartache, the Emmy winner wishes "him the best. I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else."

Source: mega

In 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer, though she wasn't a smoker.

The exes first met in 2011 and broke up in 2018 — however, they rekindled things less than a year later and got hitched in January 2020.

In December 2023, she filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences."

She was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

