Kathy Griffin Admits She's Still 'Heartbroken' About Her Divorce From Randy Bick: 'It's Kicking My A-- Mentally'
Kathy Griffin is mourning her marriage.
In a new interview published on Saturday, October 19, the comedian, 63, admitted she is still processing her split from estranged husband Randy Bick.
“The divorce is what’s kicking my a-- mentally,” she revealed. “I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.”
Griffin confessed, “I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.”
Despite feeling down about the breakup, Griffin and Bick don’t have bad blood.
“I know it’s cliché,” she stated. “I wish him the best. I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else.”
The actress filed for divorce from Bick in December 2023 after four years of marriage.
The former couple originally met in 2011 at a food festival and dated for seven years before a brief split. The duo — who have yet to finalize their divorce — reunited less than a year later and tied the knot in 2019.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin has been candid about her split in the past, as in May, she shared how her tour has allowed her to take her mind off the divorce.
“One day at a time,” she said about navigating the end of her marriage. “One show at a time. I thank God for this tour. I thank God it happened. I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it."
"The great Joan Rivers used to say, 'The more your life is in the s-----, the fun you are,'" Griffin joked. "So I must be hilarious.”
In the court documents filed by Griffin, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.
After news of the divorce was made public, Griffin penned, "Well...s---. This sucks" on Instagram.
Things between Griffin and Bick then got heated, as the famous redhead allegedly had to hire a private investigator to serve Bick the divorce papers because he was not answering her calls.
"[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default," the legal paperwork read.
Bick’s lawyer then released a statement in response to Griffin’s claims.
“Mr. Bick has been represented by counsel since early January and his attorney has been in contact with Ms. Griffin’s attorney about the matter since that time. Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to ‘hire a private investigator’ to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts," the attorney shared.
They continued: “If Ms. Griffin needed to contact Mr. Bick, she should have simply had her lawyer call Mr. Bick’s lawyer. Mr. Bick has complied with all statutory requirements and his response has been filed and served.”
