'He Has a Right to Be Annoyed': Inside King Charles' Feud With Kate Middleton — Over a Flower Show
King Charles was turning red!
According to sources, the newly coronated monarch was unhappy with his daughter in-law, Kate Middleton, after the two royals arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show on the same day this week. The 74-year-old was reportedly jealous that the brunette beauty upstaged his presence at the event.
"Charles is unlikely to be amused," a friend of the king told a news outlet. "Gardens are very much his thing, and given that it was always his mother’s big pre-Trooping the Color day out, I think he has a right to be annoyed."
However, a friend of Kate’s disagreed with the assessment that the wife of Prince William did anything wrong. The pal's remarks referenced a Daily Mail article which shared quotes from a palace source who said it was "a shame" that Charles and Camilla’s attendance "received less coverage than might have been expected" and claimed that the King and Queen were "disappointed."
Kate's friend claimed, "It’s pathetic. It’s the media whipping up another feud. Kate has been going to Chelsea Flower show with her family since before she was a royal, and she often used to go as well as the Queen [Elizabeth] in recent years. It wasn’t a secret that she was going."
"William and Kate are now very senior figures as the coronation made clear. Charles wouldn’t have needed the queen’s permission to attend the Chelsea Flower Show and Kate doesn’t need Charles’ permission to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. It’s a massive storm in a teacup. Charles couldn’t care less," the friend continued, adding that each royals' offices would not have contacted each other for such a trivial outing.
In addition to the alleged tension between Kate and Charles, there are also many reports that suggest the mom-of-three and Camilla's relationship is on the rocks.
As OK! previously reported, the rumors started after the Princess of Wales visibly did not curtsy to the Queen as she walked out of Westminster Abbey on coronation day. This act of defiance was seen across screens all over the world.
- Mike Tindall Complains About His 'Frustrating' Seat at King Charles' Coronation, Reveals He Couldn't See Ceremony
- Ouch! Howard Stern's Best Insults Over the Years: King Charles, Donald Trump and More
- 'Fragile' Prince Andrew 'Worried Royals Might Turn Off Utilities' at Royal Lodge as He 'Refuses' to Vacate Home
"That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time," an insider spilled to Radar. "Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious."
The 41-year-old was reportedly annoyed with Camilla because while she received 20 invitations to the event, Kate was only allowed to invite four guests. In addition, Camilla put friend Rose Hanbury on the guest list, who was accused of having an affair with Prince William.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"William's affair was vehemently denied, but damage was done and his marriage to Kate suffered," the insider said. "By inviting Rose, Camilla was going for the jugular!"
The Daily Beast reported on the sources' comments.