Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William's 'Nightmare' Habit
Kate Middleton admitted one of Prince William's nasty habits.
In statements that resurfaced recently from 2018, the Prince and Princess of Wales divulged William’s affinity for eating on the couch!
"Keep the pizza off the sofas," the 40-year-old heir to the throne advised at the Royal Air Force Base in Cyprus, Greece, at the time.
"You're a nightmare with that," his wife quipped, as the base opened a new recreational area.
As OK! previously reported, this incident is not the first time Kate has had to deal with the prince's antics.
"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," an insider shared with author Tom Quinn.
"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," Quinn explained. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
The institution's motto is "never complain, never explain" — something the family-of-five, who share Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, have obeyed.
"Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch," the writer added. "They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms."
In addition to his outbursts with Kate, the father-of-three often blows a fuse with his father, King Charles.
"He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient. That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles," royal expert Robert Jobson claimed. "The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."
Prince Harry also shared one of William's feisty moments in his Spare memoir, where he claimed he got into a physical altercation with his brother.
"I can pretty much guarantee today, that if I wasn't doing therapy sessions like I was and being able to process that anger and frustration, that I would've fought back, one hundred percent," Harry said in an interview about the incident.
