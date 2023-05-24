Photo of Prince Harry Spotted at Estranged Brother Williams' Residence at Kensington Palace in New Video: Watch
Despite being at odds currently, Prince William seems to keep a reminder of Prince Harry at his home.
In a behind-the-scenes video from King Charles III's Coronation on May 13, fans spotted a photo of the Duke of Sussex alongside their late mother Princess Diana above the piano at the family’s living room in Kensington Palace.
As Princess Charlotte runs through the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton's living room, the vintage, 1995 photo of the mother and her two young sons can be seen.
“I honestly wish Harry and William could come together. Diana would be devastated,” one TikTok user sadly penned over the sad state of affairs.
The small glimmer of hope that the siblings could ever possibly reconcile comes as a close friend of the two revealed that William and Harry are not looking to hash their differences out anytime soon. “Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation," the mutual pal said.
"It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account,” the friend claimed.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown explained of the brothers.
"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she continued.
"So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."
Although the red-headed royal made a brief appearance at his father's coronation, many people were left wondering why he event attended at all.
“One makes one’s choices. To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion," a source close to the family spilled.