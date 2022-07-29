More Money, More Problems:Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on.
The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage, but have been in and out of court for years arguing everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.
Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at the time. The mother-of-four fought back, saying that she couldn't afford it because was in debt, but the guitarist alleged that she was still pulling in $238,000 from her rock legend dad's estate. The judge later ruled Presley would have to cough up $4,600 per month as part of their settlement.
In March, Lockwood demanded her financial records be made public after his estranged ex refused to share details of her book contract after she was reportedly promised at least $3 million to write a memoir on her father as well as her relationship with Michael Jackson.
“There is nothing in here that embarrasses or exposes the children that ought to be sealed," Presley stated at the time, arguing that some of the information was confidential and the public simply has no right to her book contracts or tax records.
That same month, the musician also questioned how much money the mother of his children would be pulling in from the Elvis biopic directed by Oscar winner Baz Luhrmann.
"It has also been brought to our attention very recently of a major motion picture about Petitioner’s father, Elvis," Lockwood's lawyer wrote in a statement to the judge. "It is our belief that Petitioner is and will be enjoying a substantial financial windfall as a result of that film. Additional time is necessary to explore that."
On July 28, a judge ruled Lockwood would be allowed to further question his ex-wife's finances in the courtroom as he requests another increased amount of spousal support after claiming Presley is making at least $3.2 million per year.
Lockwood's legal team noted: “She has anywhere to half a million and a million a year in personal expenses that she runs through her various businesses.”
“I am struggling to survive and for the past year subsisted on little more than unemployment compensation and emergency relief compensation from the government," the father-of-two claimed in court records. "During our marriage, [Lisa Marie] insisted that I refuse jobs with other artists and forced me to work exclusively with her as a musician."