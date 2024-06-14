What Does Queen Camilla Keep in Her Purse? Inside the Royal's Beloved Accessory
Now that Queen Camilla is the Queen of England, she's charged with carrying on the royal traditions — and one of them has to do with her purse!
King Charles’ 76-year-old wife has become the newest trendsetter with her handbags, carrying a pocketbook called the Nano Montreal, a miniature-sized top-handle bag by British brand DeMellier.
“It’s such a huge honor, I cannot emphasize enough what amazing ambassadors they are for Britain as a country and for British brands like ours,” Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder and designer of DeMellier, shared.
Camilla loves it so much, she has it in multiple colors. Her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton shares her love of the purse, which goes for about $395.
And because the royal ladies share an interest in charities, it’s no the company they choose to advertise during their outings has had more than just eye-catching design at its core.
For every single purchase, DeMellier funds a set of life-saving vaccines for orphaned children with the “A Bag, A Life” campaign with SOS Children’s Villages, the global charity whose mission is to make sure every child has the love, care and support of a family.
“We have no idea how that happened! Both of them bought the bag on the website — it’s great to see it enjoyed by different generations like that," Llusia-Lindh admitted.
- 'Workaholic' King Charles Refuses to 'Slow Down' While Battling Cancer: He's 'Aware That Time Is Ticking'
- King Charles Would Be 'Delighted' to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour
- King Charles Refuses to 'Slow Down' or 'Do What He's Told' Amid Cancer Battle, Queen Camilla Reveals
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Inside her purse, Camilla keeps the same types of things her later mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, kept — and they're not all that different from what the average woman would carry with her: a mirror, lipstick, mints and reading glasses.
As the doting step-grandma to Kate and Prince William’s children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — she’s taken to tucking sweets into her bag for them, say royal watchers. “Camilla secretly spoils them, and their mom, Kate — who doesn’t approve of candy — looks the other way.