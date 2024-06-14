OK Magazine
What Does Queen Camilla Keep in Her Purse? Inside the Royal's Beloved Accessory


Source: MEGA


Jun. 14 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Now that Queen Camilla is the Queen of England, she's charged with carrying on the royal traditions — and one of them has to do with her purse!


Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla carries candy in her purse.

King Charles 76-year-old wife has become the newest trendsetter with her handbags, carrying a pocketbook called the Nano Montreal, a miniature-sized top-handle bag by British brand DeMellier.

“It’s such a huge honor, I cannot emphasize enough what amazing ambassadors they are for Britain as a country and for British brands like ours,” Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder and designer of DeMellier, shared.

Camilla loves it so much, she has it in multiple colors. Her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton shares her love of the purse, which goes for about $395.


Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla loves handbags from British brand DeMellier.

And because the royal ladies share an interest in charities, it’s no the company they choose to advertise during their outings has had more than just eye-catching design at its core.

For every single purchase, DeMellier funds a set of life-saving vaccines for orphaned children with the “A Bag, A Life” campaign with SOS Children’s Villages, the global charity whose mission is to make sure every child has the love, care and support of a family.

“We have no idea how that happened! Both of them bought the bag on the website — it’s great to see it enjoyed by different generations like that," Llusia-Lindh admitted.


Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla's purse is similar to Queen Elizabeth's.

Inside her purse, Camilla keeps the same types of things her later mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, kept — and they're not all that different from what the average woman would carry with her: a mirror, lipstick, mints and reading glasses.

As the doting step-grandma to Kate and Prince William’s children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — she’s taken to tucking sweets into her bag for them, say royal watchers. “Camilla secretly spoils them, and their mom, Kate — who doesn’t approve of candy — looks the other way.

