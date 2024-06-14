What Does Queen Camilla Keep in Her Purse? Inside the Royal's Beloved Accessory

King Charles’ 76-year-old wife has become the newest trendsetter with her handbags, carrying a pocketbook called the Nano Montreal, a miniature-sized top-handle bag by British brand DeMellier.

“It’s such a huge honor, I cannot emphasize enough what amazing ambassadors they are for Britain as a country and for British brands like ours,” Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder and designer of DeMellier, shared.

Camilla loves it so much, she has it in multiple colors. Her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton shares her love of the purse, which goes for about $395.