Queen Camilla Is 'Holding Up the Royal Family' During Kate and Charles' Ongoing Health Crises

Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to take on senior duties as Charles and Kate focus on their health.

"And so that way he will feel it's still moving, it's still running, and they can discuss it and talk about it. And I think that's marvelous," the writer said. "I mean, she is holding the royal family up and being strong. If you imagine 30 years ago, people were saying the whole royal family would absolutely disintegrate and she would be of no use."

"People didn't like her because she was not a virgin when she married the King, the-then prince. I think, well, there we are. You really never know what people are going to do," she explained. "She's a wonderful woman and she's just doing it very quietly."