Queen Camilla Is 'Holding Up the Royal Family' During Kate and Charles' Ongoing Health Crises
Queen Camilla evolved into her role as Queen Consort ever since King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer. Recently, royal biographer Angela Levin applauded Camilla for her commitment to The Crown.
"I think The King is a very determined man. He's wanted to be king for a very, very long time," Levin told GB News. "I mean, to wait until you're 73 is a long time before you can take the crown. I think obviously at his age it's very difficult, but he's very determined and he's only really just started to be King."
"Supporting him very much, absolutely by his side, is Queen Camilla who is going to all the engagements that they would have gone to together on her own," she added.
Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to take on senior duties as Charles and Kate focus on their health.
"And so that way he will feel it's still moving, it's still running, and they can discuss it and talk about it. And I think that's marvelous," the writer said. "I mean, she is holding the royal family up and being strong. If you imagine 30 years ago, people were saying the whole royal family would absolutely disintegrate and she would be of no use."
"People didn't like her because she was not a virgin when she married the King, the-then prince. I think, well, there we are. You really never know what people are going to do," she explained. "She's a wonderful woman and she's just doing it very quietly."
Although Camilla has attended more engagements in recent months, Levin said royal prefers having a reserved approach to her duties.
"She told me that she doesn't like being in the spotlight. She's not in the spotlight, but she's there and she's very accessible, and she makes people laugh and she's very caring," she explained. "Camilla has chosen charities as well that are that the royal family wouldn't have chosen, like domestic violence and rape."
"Which will actually expand what they can do and which you can really have a strong power in," she noted. "And Charles, as the head of the family, needs his wife more than ever not just for the important public role that she's playing, but to support him."
Kate recently shared her diagnosis with the world on March 22, and an insider admitted that His Majesty is proud of his "beloved daughter-in-law" for being so vulnerable.
“She has always had a close relationship with Charles, but this has brought them so much closer,” a friend told Vanity Fair. “Charles adores Kate and has so much respect for her and the courage she has shown in all of this. He was fully behind her recording the message. He has been buoyed by the many messages of support he has received, and he knew that Kate would get the same support from the public.”