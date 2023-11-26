Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Demanded to 'Regularly Replicate' Princess Diana’s 'Iconic Looks' by the Palace: Book
Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on through Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s outfits.
According to journalist Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, the wives of Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, “regularly replicated” her “iconic looks” and even would wear accessories “once owned by the late princess.”
Scobie noted that it “makes sense” that the two women are were pieces owned by the late royal, who died in 1997 at age 36.
“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” the author penned, adding, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
Additionally, Scobie spoke to an insider who “worked with” Diana’s sons to dress their wives, Scobie claimed “decisions” that went into the duchesses’ outfits were “always discussed with [William or Harry].”
“‘Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas,'” the royal source told Scobie.
“At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them,” the expert wrote.
As OK! previously reported, although Meghan once was told what to wear by the palace, she and Harry have since left the royal family. The couple claimed they were treated badly by the establishment, and even make scathing remarks about the institution and its members during their Oprah Winfrey interview, their Harry & Meghan docuseries and in Harry’s book, Spare.
Since then, the pair have been vocal about their strained relationships with the famous brood.
"Meghan and Harry have no qualms about publicly attacking the royals," a source recently told In Touch. "And because palace protocol is to not respond, Kate can’t fight back."
- 'Vindicated': Meghan Markle's Old Blog Post About Princesses Proves Kate Middleton's 'Suspicion' She Had 'Hang-Up' On Royal Family
- Prince Harry 'Feels Kate Betrayed Him' by Shunning Wife Meghan Markle: 'He Wants Revenge'
- Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Her 'Lies': The 'Ultimate Betrayal'
While Harry previously called Kate "the sister I’d never had and always wanted," the source added that the redheaded prince has plenty of information "that Kate definitely wouldn’t want to come out."
The insider claimed that the Princess of Wales saw their scathing comments in the media as a "declaration of war" against the family.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s made it clear that there are two sides to the story," they said.
The source dished, "William is willing to extend an olive branch for the sake of the family, but Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand. Forget about apologizing — she’ll never forgive Meghan and Harry. And if they push her too far, they’ll regret it."
Page Six reported on an advanced copy of Scobie's book.