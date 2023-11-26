OK Magazine
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Demanded to 'Regularly Replicate' Princess Diana’s 'Iconic Looks' by the Palace: Book

Source: MEGA
Nov. 26 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on through Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s outfits.

According to journalist Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, the wives of Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, “regularly replicated” her “iconic looks” and even would wear accessories “once owned by the late princess.”

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Scobie noted that it “makes sense” that the two women are were pieces owned by the late royal, who died in 1997 at age 36.

“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” the author penned, adding, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”

Additionally, Scobie spoke to an insider who “worked with” Diana’s sons to dress their wives, Scobie claimed “decisions” that went into the duchesses’ outfits were “always discussed with [William or Harry].”

“‘Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas,'” the royal source told Scobie.

princess diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997.

“At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them,” the expert wrote.

As OK! previously reported, although Meghan once was told what to wear by the palace, she and Harry have since left the royal family. The couple claimed they were treated badly by the establishment, and even make scathing remarks about the institution and its members during their Oprah Winfrey interview, their Harry & Meghan docuseries and in Harry’s book, Spare.

kate and william
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is married to Prince William.

Since then, the pair have been vocal about their strained relationships with the famous brood.

"Meghan and Harry have no qualms about publicly attacking the royals," a source recently told In Touch. "And because palace protocol is to not respond, Kate can’t fight back."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
princess diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana finalized her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

While Harry previously called Kate "the sister I’d never had and always wanted," the source added that the redheaded prince has plenty of information "that Kate definitely wouldn’t want to come out."

The insider claimed that the Princess of Wales saw their scathing comments in the media as a "declaration of war" against the family.

Source: OK!

"She’s made it clear that there are two sides to the story," they said.

The source dished, "William is willing to extend an olive branch for the sake of the family, but Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand. Forget about apologizing — she’ll never forgive Meghan and Harry. And if they push her too far, they’ll regret it."

Page Six reported on an advanced copy of Scobie's book.

