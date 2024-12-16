or
Inside Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' Friendship: From Costars to Close Buddies

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have shared such a close bond that they have often sparked dating rumors.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Where Did Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves First Meet?

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' paths crossed for the first time in the 1990s.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met for the first time on the set of their 1994 film Speed, where they played love interests Annie Porter and Jack Traven, respectively.

Looking back at the time she auditioned to test her chemistry with her costar, Bullock told Entertainment Weekly, "We had to do all these really physical scenes together, rolling around on the floor and stuff. At one point Keanu stumbled into me and sort of grabbed my b---. I asked him, 'Are you copping a feel?' He got all panicky and was like, 'Nooooo! I wasn't!' I was like, 'Relax, Keanu. Just kidding."'

What Projects Have Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Collaborated On?

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock said she felt very comfortable with Keanu Reeves.

In addition to Speed, Bullock and Reeves also worked together in their 2006 film The Lake House.

The 60-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed how they kept in touch outside their movie sets.

"Every time I heard he had an accident I'd call to make sure he was okay. We have some mutual friends and we had a few dinner dates, but it was still unfamiliar enough where it made filming an intimate, risky film like this still scary and exhilarating," she told EW, saying she also wrote him letters.

Did They Spend Time Together Outside of Their Movie Sets?

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

They have made several public appearances together.

Sandra Bullock

Bullock and Reeves shared their on-screen chemistry not only in the two films but also during press tours and at red carpet events.

In 2006, the duo presented at the MTV Movie Awards, attended the Academy Awards and received the Choice Liplock Award at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

They have also been spotted on several friendly dates over the past few years.

Did Their Friendship Ever Develop Into a Romance?

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves is dating Alexandra Grant.

While Bullock and Reeves undeniably look good together, their friendship never turned romantic — though they confessed to having crushes on each other!

In a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bullock revealed she thought her crush on Reeves was not mutual when they filmed Speed.

"I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves is and how handsome he was. It was hard. It was hard for me to really be serious," said the Bird Box actress before immediately clarifying, "Never dated him. I guess there was something about me, I guess he didn't like."

Reeves disclosed the feeling was mutual a few months later, telling Ellen DeGeneres that Bullock "did not know I had a crush on her either."

How Close Are Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Today?

sandra bullock and keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock's partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, died after his battle with ALS.

Since the death of Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, in August 2023, Reeves has reportedly been a "lifesaver" for her.

"He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead,” an insider told Life & Style.

