Inside Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' Friendship: From Costars to Close Buddies

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met for the first time on the set of their 1994 film Speed, where they played love interests Annie Porter and Jack Traven, respectively.

Looking back at the time she auditioned to test her chemistry with her costar, Bullock told Entertainment Weekly, "We had to do all these really physical scenes together, rolling around on the floor and stuff. At one point Keanu stumbled into me and sort of grabbed my b---. I asked him, 'Are you copping a feel?' He got all panicky and was like, 'Nooooo! I wasn't!' I was like, 'Relax, Keanu. Just kidding."'