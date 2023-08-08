Who Was Bryan Randall? 6 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock's Late Boyfriend

Bryan Randall launched his company, Bryan Randall Photography, as he pursued a career as a professional photographer. He mostly captured children's portraits and outdoor events.

The Los Angeles-based photographer's work led him to meet Sandra Bullock after he was hired to take pictures at the birthday party of her son, Louis.

Months after the celebration, a source told People they started dating after Randall photographed Bullock's son for his graduation. A separate insider added that his relationship with the actress became the "word on the Portland street," a.k.a. his hometown.