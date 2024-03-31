OK Magazine
Keanu Reeves 'Has Been a Shoulder' for Friend Sandra Bullock to Cry on After Bryan Randall’s Sudden Death: Actor Has 'Been a Lifesaver'

Mar. 31 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Keanu Reeves has been a great friend to Sandra Bullock as she continues to grieve partner Bryan Randall's tragic death.

According to source, The Matrix actor, 59, has been there for anything The Blind Side actress, 59, needs amid the devastating loss.

Keanu Reeves is known for his role in 'The Matrix.'

“Keanu has been a lifesaver. He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead,” the insider shared.

Bullock — who lost Randall to a three-year ALS battle in August 2023 — can trust Reeves, who has also experienced intense loss, as in 1999, Reeves' girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter.

Reeves and Syme then split but reunited in 2001 before Syme died at 28 years old in a shocking car accident. Reeves now has a loving relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 50, which gives Bullock “hope for another relationship in her future.”

As OK! previously reported, though Bullock is still devastated from Randall’s death, she knows she has to move forward.

Sandra Bullock is famous for her role in 'The Blind Side.'

"Sandra's not done healing — it’s only been seven months — but she’s ready to move on," the insider said.

The Bird Box alum previously called Randall the "love of her life," however, the insider claimed she "would be open to finding love and starting over again."

"Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy," they added of the photographer.

"Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again," the source stated, "but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."

Keanu Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves
Another source revealed how Bullock has been focused on being there for her children, Laila and Louis, whenever possible despite her grief.

"She’s not in self-care mode yet — she’s still trying to protect and comfort her family," they dished in November 2023.

“While it hasn’t been easy for her to stay strong, she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children,” the insider continued. “Laila and Louis adored Bryan and continue to mourn the only father figure they really had.”

The kids “were extremely close to Bryan,” the source noted. “It’s been very difficult for them, but Sandra’s been there every moment.”

Bryan Randall died after a three-year battle with ALS.

Bullock and the tots have been trying their best to get through this hard time.

“They’re getting the support they need, which includes family therapy,” the insider shared.

Healing has been difficult since pictures of the model are still all around the home.

“Everywhere you look you see Bryan,” the source said. “And Sandra believes in talking about Bryan, opening up about their feelings toward him, how they miss him and how they’ll keep his memory alive.”

Life & Style reported on Bullock's relationship with Reeves.

