Inside Story: Why William & Harry Can't Forgive Or Forget

Like his disgraced sex creep uncle Prince Andrew, Harry’s outcast status was made crystal clear when the combat veterans were banned from wearing military uniforms at most of the ceremonies by decree of King Charles. However, Britain’s new monarch and his eldest son, future king William, were front and center in full military regalia — underscoring Harry’s humiliation. But, apparently, the royal renegade, who now lives in America with his unpopular wife, Meghan, found no solace from what several mourners claim was a ghostly presence of his mom, Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash, hovering over him at the funeral services.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says if Diana were alive, she’d be “absolutely distraught” over her boys’ rift and would have “just sorted them out.”

But the palace source added: “Even the spirit of their beloved mom couldn’t mend the bitter rift between them. That’s so sad!”