Prince Harry & Prince William Were 'Inseparable' Before Feud, Photographer Claims, But He 'Can't See Them Reconciling'

"The brothers were so close," the book author shared in a new interview. "They did everything together. They were absolutely inseparable. … I remember Harry making a speech when he was about 25, 26, saying his main role in life was to support William because he knew that William was going to be the king one day. He would need Harry to support him. … When [Kate Middleton] came along, the three of them worked tirelessly for their mental health charity. At the same time, Harry was doing his own charitable work."

Over the years, Harry, 38, left the royal family, and once Meghan Markle, 41, entered the picture, things changed.