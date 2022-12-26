Prince Harry & Prince William Were 'Inseparable' Before Feud, Photographer Claims, But He 'Can't See Them Reconciling'
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship used to be super strong, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who worked for The Sun since 1975.
"The brothers were so close," the book author shared in a new interview. "They did everything together. They were absolutely inseparable. … I remember Harry making a speech when he was about 25, 26, saying his main role in life was to support William because he knew that William was going to be the king one day. He would need Harry to support him. … When [Kate Middleton] came along, the three of them worked tirelessly for their mental health charity. At the same time, Harry was doing his own charitable work."
Over the years, Harry, 38, left the royal family, and once Meghan Markle, 41, entered the picture, things changed.
The prince and the former actress have spoken ill about the royal family in interviews — and in their latest venture, their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on December 8.
Edwards doesn't believe the boys can work things out.
"There’s a bitterness now that wasn’t there before. … I remember watching them play football together, ride horses together – they were always together. At the moment, I can’t see them reconciling, but I’ve got my fingers crossed," he said.
"They wanted to go live in the United States, and I think that’s fair enough," he added. "There’s no reason why you can’t live your life as you want to. But this is the problem: When [Harry’s great-great uncle] Edward VIII abdicated because he fell in love with an American woman, he went into exile, but he never rubbished the royal family, never rubbished his brother or his brother’s family. And this is what’s happening with these Netflix films and the Oprah Winfrey interview [from 2021], which has left a sour taste [in] many people’s mouths. … William must be incredibly unhappy with the way his brother is talking about the family. I just hope they can fix it. But at the moment, it looks highly unlikely."
Edwards also gave more details about following Harry around on his many tours.
"I went everywhere with them," he noted. "They were just sensational. They were like rock stars. The kids were crazy for them. Meghan was brilliant. She was doing selfies with them, signing autographs, posing – she was just having a fabulous time with the people. … They went everywhere and people loved them. But then towards the end, when she became pregnant [with her firstborn], it changed. It was less fun. And then the last [royal] tour, it was just miserable. [Harry] completely changed. He cut himself off from the media. … One day he just stopped talking to us. He just cut us all dead."