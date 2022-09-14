Prince William & Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side Each Other Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin During Procession

The estranged brothers were among members of The Firm, including their father, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Peter Phillips, who all journeyed from Buckingham Palace to the chapel.

'IT'S ALL SAD': PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE 'STILL UNEASY' WITH THE ROYAL FAMILY

The sons of the King and Princess Diana walked next to each other with cousin Phillips, 44, on the other side of Harry.

Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Countess Sophie followed behind the family in a caravan of cars.