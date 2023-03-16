Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Never Imagined' They Would Be 'Totally Cut Off' From Royal Family's Finances, Insider Claims: 'They're Bleeding Money'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to scale back on their lavish lifestyle.
After King Charles III decided to take away their last remaining U.K. residence and cut the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off from the royal family payroll, insiders told Radar Harry and Meghan fear they could struggle to keep up with their outlandish spending habits.
"They never imagined they would be totally cut off," a source close to the married couple spilled, adding they have been "bleeding money" since their move to the U.S.
"When Harry was a royal, he'd go on huge shopping sprees, glamorous vacations, and buy everyone drinks and dinner at expensive London restaurants," the insider claimed. "Charles funded everything, so Harry didn't have to think about money."
According to the outlet, Harry and Meghan reportedly took out a $10 million mortgage on their $14.6 million six-bedroom Montecito estate, which has required a pretty penny to keep up. "Then there are the staffing and security bills," the source explained.
The financial anxiety has not been for lack of trying. The parents-of-two signed multiyear deals with Netflix and Spotify, which rang in at a reported $100 million and $25 million, respectively. Most infamously, Harry reportedly signed a $35 million four-book deal with Penguin Random House, which launched his New York Times bestseller, Spare. However, people close to the power couple fear the profits "may not be enough to carry" their lifestyle.
The former Suits actress also recently cameoed in an Instagram ad for the coffee brand Clevr Blend, which she alleged she invested in back in 2020.
"Meghan wants to support women entrepreneurs like herself," the insider explained of the move, adding, "but don't think she's doing it for nothing."
For her husband's part, he's been requesting the public to pay nearly $40 to participate with him in live therapy sessions. "Harry's goal is to promote therapy as a way to help with mental health issues, but charging people to watch seems tacky," the source noted. "It's just another example of how low he'll go to make a buck."