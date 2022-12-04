Instagram Influencer, Garett Nolan, Opens Up On His Life Experiences And Journey Of Self-Discovery

When Garett Nolan went into social media and began making his eccentric videos, little did he know it would allow him to live the lifestyle he always wanted. It started with a dream, a passion for creativity, and the desire to accept himself for who he is.

While speaking about his journey, Garett says that success comes from being proud of who you are and your accomplishments and accepting yourself.

“I don’t bat an eye about it and care about putting myself out there like that,” he adds. "I have created myself into the man that I'm proud of for myself. I'm happy with who I am.”

Garett Nolan revealed he's always been an up-and-active individual who quickly gets bored with routines. So he had to explore his creative juices earlier on in life from the time he was 15. He participated in physical activities like athletics and acting back in high school and college.

"I've always had some atypical career choices," he says retrospectively.

Always independent-minded and unconventional in his thinking, Garett even contemplated becoming a male stripper at some point. Even though he held a regular job briefly, Garett knew he wasn't cut out for the 9-5 life.