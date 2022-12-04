Instagram Influencer, Garett Nolan, Opens Up On His Life Experiences And Journey Of Self-Discovery
When Garett Nolan went into social media and began making his eccentric videos, little did he know it would allow him to live the lifestyle he always wanted. It started with a dream, a passion for creativity, and the desire to accept himself for who he is.
While speaking about his journey, Garett says that success comes from being proud of who you are and your accomplishments and accepting yourself.
“I don’t bat an eye about it and care about putting myself out there like that,” he adds. "I have created myself into the man that I'm proud of for myself. I'm happy with who I am.”
Garett Nolan revealed he's always been an up-and-active individual who quickly gets bored with routines. So he had to explore his creative juices earlier on in life from the time he was 15. He participated in physical activities like athletics and acting back in high school and college.
"I've always had some atypical career choices," he says retrospectively.
Always independent-minded and unconventional in his thinking, Garett even contemplated becoming a male stripper at some point. Even though he held a regular job briefly, Garett knew he wasn't cut out for the 9-5 life.
Aside from being a fitness enthusiast and model, Garett is a brand influencer, and also enjoys making cooking videos that teach his followers about healthy meals for fitness and weight loss. Considering all he’s got going for him, it may be easy to feel awed and inspired by his accomplishments.
But as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Garett had moments of self-doubt and uncertainties at the beginning when he wasn’t sure what the next day would bring his way, and he just kept drifting with the tide. Formal education didn't seem like the thing for him, so he had to drop out of college – twice! – before joining the Marine Corps.
"I chose to enlist to sharpen myself as a man and mold my character into someone that can face any battle,” says Garett Nolan.
While he was serving, Garett consistently held the top PFT and CFT scores in his weapons platoon and maintained an expert marksmanship status throughout his military career.
Since retiring from the US military, Garett has achieved celebrity status by making music and posting his cat singing videos on the internet. He wanted a lifestyle that guaranteed his freedom and allowed him to explore his creative genius.
After disengaging from service, he discovered social media, which took his life in a new direction. Over the years, his videos have continued to gain massive popularity and millions of fans and followers across various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
For Garett, his goal in life is to stand out and do what resonates with him. It’s the same advice he would give others looking for their next move. That’s what made social media so attractive; it’s a life of freedom, spontaneity, and creativity with no holds barred.
On Garett Nolan’s social media profiles, his followers and fans are always thrilled with the humorous content that has him singing while his cat, who isn't impressed with his vocals, bites and scratches him severely during his singing.
Garett began creating content through an impulsive decision. He was inspired to make the video one day when he returned from work and saw his cat sitting idly around the house. So he just picked him up and began singing.
Garett’s idea at the time was to send the video to his brother and leave it at that. However, his brother suggested that the video was good enough to be on the internet. So Garett agreed and uploaded the video online.
With his social media fan pages gaining traction, Garett Nolan says that the part of his job that he finds most rewarding is the total freedom it guarantees. For him, working as a content creator is like running your own business; everything depends on you from start to finish.
“I love that freedom, that ability to just express myself in any given emotion or feeling,” he says.
But aside from his singing video, Garett has a lot of other video uploads that project him as a fine chef and the fitness enthusiast, brand influencer, and model he is. It may seem he has so much on his plate at a time, but for Garett, life is really about “being proud of who you are and accepting yourself.”
Furthermore, Garett Nolan says the endless pursuit of inner peace inspires him. Especially against the backdrop of many people who are afraid to put themselves out there or stand out because they worry about other people's opinions.
After coming through so much in life, through the ‘pains and the loneliness, the highs and the lows, Garett says he feels fulfilled right now, even though he still has bigger plans for getting into the movies later.
But more than the financial rewards or the prestige of being popular on social media,Garett says the most important thing to have in mind is self-discovery, that you're happy with who you are and you're not just joining the bandwagon.
“I'm happy with who I am,” he reiterates definitively. “And I'm gonna keep pushing forward for this pursuit to find some peace and things that I enjoy.”