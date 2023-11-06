An Interview With Twitch Sensation, Emerome

The digital age has seen countless creators flock to platforms like Twitch, each hoping to make their mark in the fast-paced world of live streaming. While some seem to blow up overnight, a lot of work goes into establishing a name for oneself in this space. Emerome , a rising star in the live-streaming world, is standing out and leaving an indelible mark on audiences and brands alike. We recently caught up with Emerome to discuss her partnerships with renowned brands and her ever-growing following.

A: Back in May 2020, I was hitting the books, prepping for my LSAT, and between those rigorous study sessions, Assassins Creed became my escape. But at one point, it just felt like I was squandering my time. That’s when a nudge from sWooZie, a YouTuber pal of mine, put the idea of livestreaming in my head. He saw something in me back at SXSW in 2016, even introducing me to some top streamers. I dabbled in YouTube after that, building up a decent 20K subscribers before pivoting to Twitch.

Q: Emerome , you've had a meteoric rise in the streaming world. Can you give us a little background on how you started?

Q: So, you switched platforms and then...?

A: It was like stepping onto a rocket! I committed to a schedule, put my heart into refining my content, and leaned into my bubbly nature. Chat loves authenticity, and letting my true self shine made all the difference. You know, I used to narrate my gameplays to my little sister, making her my audience. Turns out, I was training for this gig long before I even knew it!

Q: With millions of streamers out there, what do you think sets you apart?

A: It’s a blend of things. The theater kid in me always narrated my own in-game adventures. Plus, my relentless drive and outgoing nature give me this unique spark. Before I knew it, my comedy style was drawing in other creators, and we formed this incredible synergy.