Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Stuns in Scenic Summer Vacation Photos as Source Claims Model Is Still Seeing Tom Brady 'Under the Radar'

It's unclear if anyone else tagged along for the trip.

The brunette beauty was last romantically linked to Tom Brady, 47, as an insider claimed the two reconnected earlier this year after their 2023 fling fizzled out.

"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," the source told a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."

The insider claimed the stars "never stopped caring about one another," adding, "whatever spark they had two years ago is back."