Bikini-Clad Irina Shayk Stuns in Scenic Summer Vacation Photos as Source Claims Model Is Still Seeing Tom Brady 'Under the Radar'
Irina Shayk has been documenting all of her gorgeous travels on Instagram!
In a Sunday, July 13, upload, the model shared numerous photos from her past week, captioning the set, "Summer up." Images included the star posing on a balcony in front of a pretty skyline, a few sunset pictures and the star rocking a bikini or two.
Irina Shayk's Summer Photos
In one sultry mirror selfie, Shayk, 39, showed off her slim figure in a cheetah-print two-piece bathing suit and a sarong, while in another hot shot, she donned a black bikini while swimming in the water.
The star was also seen sunbathing on the dock and checking out local statues.
Many fans believe the mom-of-one — who co-parents her daughter with ex Bradley Cooper — was in Turkey.
It's unclear if anyone else tagged along for the trip.
The brunette beauty was last romantically linked to Tom Brady, 47, as an insider claimed the two reconnected earlier this year after their 2023 fling fizzled out.
"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," the source told a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."
The insider claimed the stars "never stopped caring about one another," adding, "whatever spark they had two years ago is back."
- Irina Shayk Goes Topless in Italy Amid Rumors She and Tom Brady Rekindled Their Romance: Photos
- Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Body in Risqué Outfits as Rumors Swirl She's Dating Ex Tom Brady Again: See the Thirst Traps
- Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Wears Only Underwear in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Paris Fashion Week
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside the Model's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady
Though the two haven't been spotted out together recently, a separate source told a publication that Shayk prefers to keep her personal life away from the cameras.
"Irina is extremely private. She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they're hanging out," the source spilled, noting the two "usually meet up in hotel rooms or she'll sneak onto his property in Miami."
"It's all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They're trying it again but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar," the insider revealed.
"It's all very no strings attached as well, which is another reason they don't want to flaunt what they've got going on. They're not in that stage of the relationship," the insider continued. "He's still cherishing his independence. But they do have a good time together. People think they're a good match. They're just keeping it very out of the spotlight."
Meanwhile, the NFL alum recently sparked dating rumors with Sofía Vergara after they were seen together with pals in Spain.