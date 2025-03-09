or
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Never Stopped Caring About One Another' Despite Splitting in 2023: 'Whatever Spark They Had Is Back'

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have reconnected more than a year after thing fling ended.

March 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Will the second time be the charm for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk?

After the pair's short fling fizzled out in 2023, reports claimed the two recently reconnected and are giving things another shot — and an insider believes that this time around, the stars could go the distance.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's spark is back more than a year after their fling fizzled out.

"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," the source explained to a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."

The insider noted the dad-of-three, 47, and the model, 39, "never stopped caring about one another," and "whatever spark they had two years ago is back."

A second source claimed, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."

An insider said the stars 'never stopped caring about each other.'

As OK! reported, the two first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023 after meeting at Joe Nahmad's May nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," a source claimed at the time. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"

However, things fizzled out by that fall, with an insider claiming the NFL alum was still dealing with the divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, which was finalized in November 2022.

"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry," the source explained.

After parting ways, rumors swirled in December 2023 that they were maybe getting back together when they were seen in Florida — however, nothing ever materialized.

Shayk and the retired athlete first met in May 2023 at a mutual friend's wedding.

Bündchen publicly moving on with jiujitsu trainer Joaquim Valente likely helped Brady put their marriage in the past, especially once the Brazilian beauty announced she was expecting a child with Valente.

Bündchen gave birth to a baby boy in February and shares her two older kids with the quarterback. The football commentator also co-parents a son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022.

Shortly after the birth was announced by multiple outlets, Brady posted a cryptic quote about relationships.

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," the quote read.

Shayk shares one daughter with Bradley Cooper, whom she was with from 2015 to 2019.

Life & Style reported on Brady and Shayk's reignited spark.

