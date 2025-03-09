Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Never Stopped Caring About One Another' Despite Splitting in 2023: 'Whatever Spark They Had Is Back'

"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," the source explained to a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."

The insider noted the dad-of-three, 47, and the model, 39, "never stopped caring about one another," and "whatever spark they had two years ago is back."

A second source claimed, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."