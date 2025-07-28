Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone Have a Steamy Make-Out Session — for a Good Reason

“Irina is extremely private,” the insider explained. “She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they’re hanging out.”

“It’s all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They’re trying it again but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar,” the source continued.