Article continues below advertisement
Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone Have a Steamy Make-Out Session — for a Good Reason

irina shayk michele morrone makeout
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone kissed in Italy during a Dolce & Gabbana shoot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone got tongues wagging with their latest PDA!

Article continues below advertisement

The supermodel, 39, and the 365 Days heartthrob were caught locking lips in the middle of the street in Napoli, Italy, but the hot and heavy moment was part of a Dolce & Gabbana campaign shoot.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
image of Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone kissed on the streets of Italy.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone kissed on the streets of Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

In one steamy shot, Shayk ran toward Morrone with her arms wide open, throwing them around his neck before the two went in for a full-blown kiss. Morrone grabbed her waist as the duo embraced.

As soon as the director yelled "cut," the pair cracked up laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

Shayk turned heads in a racy, black crocheted mermaid-style dress that hugged every curve. The see-through number revealed her black underwear underneath as she finished the look with stilettos and a matching mini bag.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The steamy moment was part of a Dolce & Gabbana ad shoot.
Source: MEGA

The steamy moment was part of a Dolce & Gabbana ad shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Morrone, 34, looked equally dashing in a sleek, all-black suit paired with matching shoes. His signature dark hair was slicked back for that extra sharp finish.

The shoot comes just a month after whispers started swirling about Shayk’s romance with on-and-off flame Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source who spoke with Life & Style, the pair are “determined to do their own thing out of the spotlight for now, even though they’re not ruling out going to the next level eventually.”

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk

Article continues below advertisement

“Irina is extremely private,” the insider explained. “She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they’re hanging out.”

“It’s all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They’re trying it again but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model is allegedly keeping things private with Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

The model is allegedly keeping things private with Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who started seeing each other in 2023, are keeping things casual for now.

“It’s all very no strings attached as well, which is another reason they don’t want to flaunt what they’ve got going on, they’re not in that stage of the relationship. He’s still cherishing his independence. But they do have a good time together. People think they’re a good match. They’re just keeping it very out of the spotlight,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Shayk, for her part, shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement

Her ex, meanwhile, is reportedly moving full-speed ahead with model Gigi Hadid, who made their relationship Instagram official three months ago.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bradley Cooper might propose to Gigi Hadid soon, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper might propose to Gigi Hadid soon, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Cooper] is considering marriage and kids with Gigi,” a separate source spilled. “He might pop the question in the next couple of months.”

“They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids,” the insider shared of Hadid, who also has a daughter with Zayn Malik.

Page Six obtained the photos of Shayk and Morrone.

