Irina Shayk Rocks Skin-Baring Outfit For Day 2 Of Coachella After Partying With Leonardo DiCaprio The Night Before
Model Irina Shayk had quite the weekend!
One day after the bombshell stirred headlines by partying with Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella, she uploaded a few pictures from the star-studded musical festival.
In the shots, which she uploaded on Sunday, April 16, Shayk rocked a short black dress that featured a cutout at the chest, black socks, black platform sandals and a pair of oversized shield-style sunglasses. The set of snaps also showed off the desert, where she later danced and socialized with other celebs, including the Titanic lead.
As OK! reported, the two were seen at the Levi and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival, where they stayed until the early hours of the morning.
A photo from inside the shindig showed the Oscar winner, 48, clad in a dark tee and baseball cap, talking to the mom-of-one and model Stella Maxwell.
It's unclear if Shayk, 38, and the movie star are anything more than friends, though it's believed the two are both single. While DiCaprio has been linked to Gigi Hadid, 27, on and off over the past several months, the Victoria's Secret stunner hasn't been in a relationship since she and baby daddy Bradley Cooper, 48, split in 2019.
Though Shayk did appear to have a short-lived fling with Kanye West in 2021, rumors swirled in late 2022 that she and Cooper were headed towards a reconciliation after he and Huma Abedin ended their budding romance.
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," one source told an outlet at the time. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."
The two seemed to be on the way to making it official — in November 2022, they were seen arm-in-arm while walking their dogs before attending the CFDA Awards — but it's unclear if a full-fledged reconciliation ever happened.