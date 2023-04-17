Irina Shayk Rocks Skin-Baring Outfit For Day 2 Of Coachella After Partying With Leonardo DiCaprio The Night Before

In the shots, which she uploaded on Sunday, April 16, Shayk rocked a short black dress that featured a cutout at the chest, black socks, black platform sandals and a pair of oversized shield-style sunglasses. The set of snaps also showed off the desert, where she later danced and socialized with other celebs, including the Titanic lead.

As OK! reported, the two were seen at the Levi and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival, where they stayed until the early hours of the morning.