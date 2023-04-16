Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying The Night Away With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk At Coachella
Is Leonardo DiCaprio into a 37-year-old? On Saturday, April 15, the Oscar-winning actor, 48, was spotted cozying up to Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk.
The Titanic alum, who is known for dating women much younger than him, was seen partying all night with the Russian supermodel at Coachella.
The pair was seen together at the Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival where they enjoyed their night and did not leave until early Sunday morning. Stella Maxwell, model and long-time friend of DiCaprio, also joined the two potential lovers.
Shayk's last publicly known, long-term relationship was with Cooper. The exes share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 6, but broke up in 2019.
However, in 2022, rumors swirled the two were allegedly “trying to get pregnant” with their second child after they attended a family vacation together.
"It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling," a source said at the time.
"He is on board to expand their family," they added.
The former couple has yet to have baby No. 2, though they continue to have a friendly relationship and effectively co-parent their daughter.
Meanwhile, DiCaprio hasn't appeared to be in a serious relationship of his own since his August 2022 split from ex Camila Morrone, 25. They called it quits after four years of dating.
As OK! previously reported, The Departed star was casually linked to Gigi Hadid in the fall.
"They are getting to know each other," an insider spilled about their NYC hangouts. They also added that the pair were not officially "dating," but "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi."
"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people," another source said. "It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."
However, a few months later a source divulged that the A-listers were no longer seeing each other.
"Gigi and Leo are no longer dating," they revealed. "Things just organically tapered off between them."
“Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them," the source explained, adding that the romance was "never that serious" due to the couple’s "incredibly busy careers and lives."