Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying The Night Away With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk At Coachella

The pair was seen together at the Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival where they enjoyed their night and did not leave until early Sunday morning. Stella Maxwell, model and long-time friend of DiCaprio, also joined the two potential lovers.

Shayk's last publicly known, long-term relationship was with Cooper. The exes share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 6, but broke up in 2019.

However, in 2022, rumors swirled the two were allegedly “trying to get pregnant” with their second child after they attended a family vacation together.