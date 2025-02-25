Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Body in Risqué Outfits as Rumors Swirl She's Dating Ex Tom Brady Again: See the Thirst Traps

Irina Shayk shared some skin-baring photos as rumors swirl she and Tom Brady are giving their romance another go.

Amid rumors she and ex Tom Brady are rekindling their romance, the model posted a few sultry photos showing off her fabulous figure on social media.

Is Irina Shayk trying to get someone's attention?

Irina Shayk posted several thirst traps as rumors swirl she's back with ex Tom Brady.

"Thingsss 2025," the mom-of-one, 39, simply captioned the Saturday, February 22, upload, which featured a racy image of the star's lower half, where she wore a high-waisted lace string thong, lace gloves and unbuttoned trousers that were pulled down dangerously low.

Another hot shot showed the brunette beauty taking a mirror selfie while donning a sports bra, underwear and unique accessories on one of her biceps and both of her thighs.

Shayk also ditched her pants when trying on thigh-high boots.