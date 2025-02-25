or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Irina Shayk
OK LogoNEWS

Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Body in Risqué Outfits as Rumors Swirl She's Dating Ex Tom Brady Again: See the Thirst Traps

Composite photo of Irina Shayk and Tom Brady
Source: @irinashayk/instagram;mega

Irina Shayk shared some skin-baring photos as rumors swirl she and Tom Brady are giving their romance another go.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Irina Shayk trying to get someone's attention?

Amid rumors she and ex Tom Brady are rekindling their romance, the model posted a few sultry photos showing off her fabulous figure on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows body risque outfits rumors dating ex tom brady photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk posted several thirst traps as rumors swirl she's back with ex Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thingsss 2025," the mom-of-one, 39, simply captioned the Saturday, February 22, upload, which featured a racy image of the star's lower half, where she wore a high-waisted lace string thong, lace gloves and unbuttoned trousers that were pulled down dangerously low.

Another hot shot showed the brunette beauty taking a mirror selfie while donning a sports bra, underwear and unique accessories on one of her biceps and both of her thighs.

Shayk also ditched her pants when trying on thigh-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows body risque outfits rumors dating ex tom brady photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The model showed off her body in the new photos.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the Russia native shared photos of herself outside, a picture where she cuddled up to a rabbit and one of her in a see-though dress that exposed her undergarments.

While Brady, 47, wasn't in any of the images, an insider told a news outlet on Friday, February 21, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows body risque outfits rumors dating ex tom brady photos
Source: mega

An insider claimed Shayk and the athlete are 'open to seeing where things go.'

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider told the publication the two are making plans to go on a getaway together.

"The’ve been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip," the source said.

As OK! reported, the pair first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023 after meeting at Joe Nahmad's May nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows body risque outfits rumors dating ex tom brady photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The exes' 2023 fling fizzled out after a few months.

Article continues below advertisement

"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," a source claimed. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"

However, things fizzled out by that October.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," one source shared of the split.

It was also noted the athlete wasn't ready for a big commitment at the time, as he had finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 44, just several months prior to meeting Shayk.

"Irina totally understood," the source said. "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings."

"You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens," the insider added. "They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long."

After parting ways, rumors swirled in December 2023 that they were possibly getting back together when they were spotted in Miami, Fla., however, nothing ever materialized.

Prior to dating the NFL alum, the model dated Bradley Cooper — the father of her only child — from 2015 to 2019.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.