Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Body in Risqué Outfits as Rumors Swirl She's Dating Ex Tom Brady Again: See the Thirst Traps
Is Irina Shayk trying to get someone's attention?
Amid rumors she and ex Tom Brady are rekindling their romance, the model posted a few sultry photos showing off her fabulous figure on social media.
"Thingsss 2025," the mom-of-one, 39, simply captioned the Saturday, February 22, upload, which featured a racy image of the star's lower half, where she wore a high-waisted lace string thong, lace gloves and unbuttoned trousers that were pulled down dangerously low.
Another hot shot showed the brunette beauty taking a mirror selfie while donning a sports bra, underwear and unique accessories on one of her biceps and both of her thighs.
Shayk also ditched her pants when trying on thigh-high boots.
In addition, the Russia native shared photos of herself outside, a picture where she cuddled up to a rabbit and one of her in a see-though dress that exposed her undergarments.
While Brady, 47, wasn't in any of the images, an insider told a news outlet on Friday, February 21, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."
Another insider told the publication the two are making plans to go on a getaway together.
"The’ve been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip," the source said.
As OK! reported, the pair first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023 after meeting at Joe Nahmad's May nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.
"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," a source claimed. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"
However, things fizzled out by that October.
"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," one source shared of the split.
It was also noted the athlete wasn't ready for a big commitment at the time, as he had finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 44, just several months prior to meeting Shayk.
"Irina totally understood," the source said. "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings."
"You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens," the insider added. "They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long."
After parting ways, rumors swirled in December 2023 that they were possibly getting back together when they were spotted in Miami, Fla., however, nothing ever materialized.
Prior to dating the NFL alum, the model dated Bradley Cooper — the father of her only child — from 2015 to 2019.