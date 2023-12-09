Back On? Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Ignite Reconciliation Rumors After Pair Spotted Together in Miami
Second chance?
On Friday, December 8, Tom Brady was spotted picking up former flame Irina Shayk from her hotel during Art Basil in Miami.
The model wore a white crop top and low waisted jeans as she casually entered Brady’s car. The football star wore a navy baseball cap and a navy polo for the celebs' night out.
The evening before the pair was also seen at Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded Art Basel party.
An inside source told Page Six Brady and Shayk were both “in attendance” at the exclusive event, however, they didn’t “go together."
“Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people,” the insider claimed.
The former athlete and mother of one’s outing came after they were repeatedly spotted together this year, but reports from November shared the duo called it quits.
“Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off,” a source said of why their romance fizzled out.
They added that Brady, 46, wasn't ready to be in a relationship after his split from Gisele Bündchen, 43.
“Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings,” the insider stated.
At the time, another insider spilled the father-of-three called things off with the brunette beauty as he wanted to prioritize his children and his career.
“They like each other a lot and there’s an attraction there for sure, but this is no way an exclusive relationship,” they dished. “They hang out when it suits them but Tom’s enjoying playing the field. His priorities are his kids and then his career, and Irina isn’t interested in another serious relationship right now either.”
Despite the romance allegedly coming to an end, another source previously shared how happy Brady was to be involved with Shayk.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," they said. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Following their supposed split in November, Shayk refused to talk about Brady during an interview.
"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," she stated, adding she had "no comment" about the quarterback.
"That’s why it’s called personal," Shayk noted. "Because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."
Page Six reported on Brady and Shayk's outing.