Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Fuel Dating Rumors With Steamy Sleepover at NFL Star's L.A. Pad
Tom Brady was rather busy this weekend — having spent his time cozied up to Irina Shayk.
The dynamic duo fueled dating rumors after they were caught acting super flirty following an apparent sleepover in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21.
Brady, 45, picked Shayk, 37, up from Hotel Bel-air on Friday afternoon and brought her back to his luxe California estate, an eyewitness revealed to a news publication.
The supermodel appeared to have spent the night with Brady, as they weren't seen leaving the retired NFL star's home until 9:30 a.m. the next morning, when the athlete drove Shayk back to her hotel wearing the same outfit she came in the night before, according to the insider.
The potential pair couldn't seem to get enough of each other, as Brady drove his black Rolls-Royce to Hotel Bel-air on Saturday afternoon, July 22, and brought her back to his home again.
Brady and Shayk's chemistry was through the roof during the car ride — with Brady even flirtatiously caressing the Hercules star's face while his vehicle was stopped at a red light, as seen in photos obtained by the news outlet.
The Russian model was beaming with joy for the second hangout with Brady in the span of two days, sporting an adorable white tennis skirt and matching tank top with black Adidas sneakers and a black sweater tied around her waist.
Shayk opted to show off her natural beauty with a makeup-free face. She accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and a big black bag.
Brady chose a similar style, wearing a sage green T-Shirt while looking down at Shayk in the midst of a conversation.
It seems Brady has adjusted just fine to the single life following his shocking divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 43, after 13 years of marriage.
Brady's new rumored fling also comes after Shayk — who shares her daughter, Lea, with her ex Bradley Cooper, 48 — was reportedly "throwing herself" at the Super Bowl champ during Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia, Italy, as OK! previously reported.
