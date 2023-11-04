Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance Fizzled Because 'the Timing Was Off': 'There Are No Hard Feelings'
It was over before it began!
Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were hot and heavy after their respective splits, but unfortunately, the two couldn't make things work in the long run.
“Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off,” a source revealed of why things fizzled between the two. stars.
Additionally, the athlete, 46, wasn't ready to be in a relationship after his split from Gisele Bündchen, 43. “Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.”
As OK! previously reported, the duo connected at Joe Nahmad’s star-studded $13 million nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in May. “The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom,” said an insider. “She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!”
Ultimately, the romance didn't take off.
“You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens,” said the source. “They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long.”
Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex Bündchen and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and the model went their separate ways last year after 13 years of marriage.
The catwalk queen recently spoke about how she is coping post-split.
“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said during a CBS News Sunday Morning interview, which aired on September 24. “I wouldn’t have any other life, I wouldn’t have done it if they say, ‘Can you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”
“It’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she added. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you were in your 20s, it’s, you know — sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”
For his part, the football legend is just trying to lay low since retiring from the NFL in 2023.
“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama," he said.
In Touch spoke to the source.