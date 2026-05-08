Irina Shayk Spills Out of Racy All-Leather Outfit: See the Hot Photos

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Irina Shayk sizzled in head-to-toe leather. The model, 40, bared her cleavage in a tight bra top, shorts, garters and ultra-high boots in a photo dump shared to her Instagram on Friday, May 8. Shayk captured a mirror selfie donning the racy attire by Alex Wang. She accessorized her look with a long, silver dog tag necklace as she stood in what appeared to be a studio.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk turned up the heat in garters and high boots.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Shayk teased her 2026 Met Gala look, also by Wang: a bedazzled bra made out of watches. She covered up her undergarments with a white blouse, black belt and boots that completely exposed her legs in the back. The 40-year-old left the Mark Hotel sporting the ensemble on Monday, May 4, for a Met Gala after-party. “He who sleeps doesn’t catch fish …” she captioned her post, while Wang commented a fishing rod emoji.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk wore Alex Wang to the Met Gala.

Shayk’s daring Met Gala bra was complemented by chokers and arm cuffs, both also crafted from watches to abide by the dress code, “Fashion Is Art.” Wang told Entertainment Tonight that he was inspired by the star’s “vibrancy.” “She's such a knockout, so I was like, 'Let's just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches,’ and, yeah, it's all about the body. Fashion Is Art," the designer gushed.

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Irina Shayk Took Her Dog to 2026 Met Gala

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk's Met Gala outfit was decked out with watches.

Shayk brought her dog to the Met Gala for “emotional support” during the chaotic evening. "He is not going to the red carpet, it's his first Met Gala. Only mama does," she explained. However, the mom posed alongside her pooch for a series of Instagram photos, writing, “Poochie’s first Met gala 🤍.” “Dream date ⛓️‍💥,” Wang commented.

What Did Irina Shayk Wear to 2024 Met Gala?

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk covered up later on for a Met Gala after-party.