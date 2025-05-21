Irina Shayk Nearly Spills Out of Tiny Red Bikini Top: Photos

Irina Shayk flaunted her cleavage in a revealing swimsuit on vacation.

The model, 39, bared her cleavage in a tiny red bikini top and thong while on vacation on Tuesday, May 20.

Irina Shayk almost exposed everything in her swimsuit.

Shayk paired her two-piece with black cowboy boots and dangly earrings. In a series of artsy Instagram snapshots, she posed both in the branches and on rocks.

The mom-of-one also relaxed in a chair with her arms over her head as she flaunted her toned stomach.

She captioned the sultry social media post, "Already summering."

"Princess of people," one fan wrote, while several others called her "gorgeous."

Shayk linked her outfit on her Instagram Story, a Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top in Dusty Pink Shiny Satin that retails for $60 from Calzedonia.