Irina Shayk Nearly Spills Out of Tiny Red Bikini Top: Photos
Irina Shayk almost exposed everything in her swimsuit.
The model, 39, bared her cleavage in a tiny red bikini top and thong while on vacation on Tuesday, May 20.
Shayk paired her two-piece with black cowboy boots and dangly earrings. In a series of artsy Instagram snapshots, she posed both in the branches and on rocks.
The mom-of-one also relaxed in a chair with her arms over her head as she flaunted her toned stomach.
She captioned the sultry social media post, "Already summering."
"Princess of people," one fan wrote, while several others called her "gorgeous."
Shayk linked her outfit on her Instagram Story, a Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top in Dusty Pink Shiny Satin that retails for $60 from Calzedonia.
Irina Shayk Makes Her Carnival Debut in Brazil
The Victoria's Secret Angel is no stranger to showing some skin, as on March 3, she published an image of herself lying on a bed, fully nude, as she covered her chest and private area with her hands. Shayk was adorned solely with blue jewels on her neck and wrists, her long brown locks resting on the sheets behind her.
The revealing photograph teased her appearance at Brazil's Carnival.
"Humbled to be a part of the parade tonight ... Nervous and excited! BRAZIL, I love you! Thank you for the warmest welcome. What a great opportunity to be here, celebrating life and love!" she captioned the post with a blue heart and Brazilian flag emoji.
For the parade, the model rocked a bedazzled bra top made of cerulean gems. She complemented the look with a matching choker, elaborate headpiece and sparkly gladiator sandals.
Shayk published several behind-the-scenes moments from the event on social media afterward, calling the experience "a dream."
"I can't believe this is real," she added. "BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me! RIO, you have been so magical!!! BRAZIL, I'm obsessed with you!"
Irina Shayk's 2025 Met Gala Absence
Shayk was noticeably absent from this year's Met Gala on Monday, May 5. In 2024, she made headlines with her show-stopping look: a sparkly silver gown made out of 84,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals. The ensemble — complete with a choker and large stacks of bracelets — took six designers over 200 hours to make.
"When I first saw the sketches, I was blown away by the level of intricacy," Shayk told an outlet at the time.
She has attended the Met Gala eight times since making her debut in 2015 with Versace.