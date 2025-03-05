or
Irina Shayk Shows Tons of Skin in Revealing Bedazzled Costume for Carnival Debut: Photos

Irina Shayk stunned in a revealing festive attire for her Carnival debut in Brazil.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Irina Shayk took Rio by storm!

The supermodel made a sizzling debut at the 2025 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her jaw-dropping costume on Instagram.

“THE DAY BEFORE ….. 🇧🇷💙,” she teased in the caption, giving fans an up close glimpse of her dazzling ensemble.

Irina Shayk made a stunning debut at the 2025 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

As her glam team worked on final touches, Shayk posed for the camera, showing off a bejeweled blue bikini top with spiked nipple covers. The next shot revealed the full look — complete with peacock-inspired wings and a dramatic black-and-blue feathered headdress. Keeping things sleek, she opted for soft glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, a hint of blush and a nude lip.

A video highlighted the back of her outfit — a barely-there T-back thong with a crystal-embellished sarong draping over her hips, showing off her sculpted figure. To top it off, she slipped into sky-high, glittery blue platform heels with straps that laced up her thighs.

In another steamy snap, the Russian beauty was captured wearing nothing but her heels and thong while her team adjusted her headdress. She covered her chest with her arms, making the look even more sultry.

The runway icon, who is rumored to be seeing ex Tom Brady again, couldn’t contain her excitement about taking part in the Marquês de Sapucaí parade with Beija-Flor De Nilopolis, one of Rio’s most legendary samba schools.

The supermodel showed off a bejeweled blue bikini top with spiked nipple covers.

“Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real…” she gushed in another post, sharing photos from the high-energy event.

“BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me! RIO, you have been so magical!!! 🇧🇷 BRAZIL, I’m obsessed with you! #DreamComeTrue✨,” she added.

Of course, fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“OHMYGAAAAAAAWD,” one follower raved.

“Beautiful Irina🥹✨️❤️,” another wrote.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third chimed in.

“Gorgeoussss!!!” one user added.

“Sooo stunning queen 💙✨,” another gushed.

The Russian beauty wore a glittery blue platform heels with thigh-high straps.

But the sultry snaps didn’t stop there.

Ahead of the parade, Shayk posted another steamy teaser — this time, going makeup-free as she lounged on white bedsheets wearing nothing but accessories from her costume. She strategically placed her hands to cover herself, locking eyes with the camera.

“Humbled to be part of the parade tonight …Nervous and excited! 🇧🇷BRAZIL, I love you! Thank you for the warmest welcome. What a great opportunity to be here, celebrating life and love!💙,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded her Instagram comments section with praise for her daring look.

Fans were just as thrilled about her Carnival debut.

“Hoping they will put you in a Green, Black, Red or Yellow Costume 🙌❤️🔥,” one person pleaded.

“Irina and Brazil is an amazing duo! We love to have you here! 💙🇧🇷,” another added.

“Most s------ woman ever ❤️❤️🔥🔥,” a third declared.

