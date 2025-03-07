Irina Shayk Sunbathes in Oversized Bra After Showing Skin at Carnival Debut: Photos
Irina Shayk is swapping out her micro bras — at least for now!
The supermodel took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her trip to South America, and one shot in particular had fans doing a double take.
Lounging on the sand, Shayk rocked an oversized, sculptural bra with exaggerated padding that gave off a bold, almost surreal silhouette. She paired the statement piece with sleek black cycling shorts, creating a sporty, minimalist vibe.
“Brazil 💚,” she captioned the post.
The next slide showed the Russian beauty in the same outfit but with a wet-look twist. Her slicked-back hair, likely set in place with a healthy dose of hairspray, added to the effortlessly cool aesthetic.
For makeup, the Victoria’s Secret model kept it simple — wearing just a bold red lip, eyeliner and a touch of blush for a fresh, sun-kissed glow.
Another shot featured Shayk in a white satin dress with a high neckline and a flowing, draped silhouette. The lightweight, shimmering fabric caught the sunlight perfectly, while pearl drop earrings added a touch of elegance.
She later switched things up with an oversized black suit worn over a black bralette, accessorized with a long pendant necklace and under-eye patches.
Of course, her fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“OMG I love this so much,” one gushed, while another called her the “real queen of Carnival 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑.”
“Anyway, whatever you wear, [you] transform it into noblesse, elegance, and class,” a third added.
The post comes just after Shayk’s sizzling debut at the 2025 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her jaw-dropping costume.
“THE DAY BEFORE ….. 🇧🇷💙,” she teased, giving fans a close-up of her dazzling ensemble.
For the high-energy event, Shayk stunned in a bejeweled blue bikini top with spiked nipple covers, peacock-inspired wings and a dramatic black-and-blue feathered headdress.
Keeping her glam on point, she went for shimmery eyeshadow, soft blush and a nude lip to complement the bold look.
A video gave fans a 360-degree view of her Carnival outfit, revealing a barely-there T-back thong with a crystal-embellished sarong draped over her hips, highlighting her toned figure. To complete the look, she stepped into sky-high, glittery blue platform heels with straps laced up her thighs.
The runway icon, who has been sparking fresh romance rumors with ex Tom Brady, couldn’t hide her excitement about being part of the legendary Marquês de Sapucaí parade with Beija-Flor De Nilópolis, one of Rio’s most iconic samba schools.
“Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real…” she gushed in another post, sharing photos from the high-energy event.
“BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me! RIO, you have been so magical!!! 🇧🇷 BRAZIL, I’m obsessed with you! #DreamComeTrue✨,” she added.