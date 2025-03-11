or
Article continues below advertisement
Gigi Hadid, 29, Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 50, Calls Their Relationship 'Happy' and 'Very Romantic'

Gigi Hadid explained why she doesn't like to talk publicly about her romance with Bradley Cooper.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Though Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper keep their love private, the model insisted she's "happy" with the Oscar nominee.

The blonde beauty opened up about their "very romantic" relationship for the first time in a new interview after sparking dating rumors in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first sparked dating rumors in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Hadid — who shares daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Mailk — revealed she and the movie star, 50, met at a birthday party for a mutual friend's kid, as Cooper shares 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk.

Though things have only gone up from there, the couple decided to keep things away from the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard," the mom-of-one told Vogue. "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?"

"And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know," Hadid explained.

Article continues below advertisement
The model called their relationship 'happy' and 'very romantic.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason," she said of keeping things private.

The Guest in Residence fashion designer also touched on how their romance is different from those of her past.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be," she gushed. "I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

Article continues below advertisement
The mom-of-one said she feels 'very lucky' to have met the movie star.

Article continues below advertisement

Hadid also adores how supportive the dad-of-one is.

"I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief," she spilled. "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

Article continues below advertisement

While the lovebirds prefer to stay away from the cameras, they have been seen out on the town in NYC together, with Hadid noting of one of their favorite date activities, "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life."

Article continues below advertisement
Hadid raved over Cooper reintroudcing her to theater.

As OK! reported, a source believes an engagement could come any day.

"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."

