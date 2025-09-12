Is Charlie Kirk's Killer a 'Trained Assassin'? President Donald Trump Reacts to Theories
President Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday, September 12, to announce the suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting has been caught.
"We have him," the POTUS stated of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. "Somebody who was very close to him turned him in."
Donald Trump Reacts to Assassin Theories
Trump admitted of Robinson, "I hope he's going to be found guilty — I would imagine — I hope he gets the death penalty."
When the president was asked if it's possible that Robinson is a "trained assassin," Trump replied, "I’d rather not say."
The motive for the murder is still unclear.
The assassin theories popped up after it was revealed the shooter was situated on a building's rooftop 200 feet away from where Kirk was sitting and shot in the neck during his American Comeback Tour stop on Wednesday, September 10, at Utah Valley University.
Newly released video footage showed the suspect run across the roof after firing the shot, jumping down and fleeing.
The President Pays Tribute to the Late Activist
A few hours later, Trump confirmed Kirk — who was 31 — succumbed to his injuries.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the president penned on Truth Social at the time. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Trump Is Giving Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
The next day, the commander in chief revealed he was "awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom." He went on to describe him as "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people."
Charlie was a right-wing activist and staunch supporter of the president.
Donald Trump Jr. was so close with him that he considered Charlie family.
"Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world, he was a true inspiration," he wrote on X. "He was one of the most courageous, principled men I’ve ever known, and he lived every day with purpose."
"His faith in God was unshakable, his love for [wife] Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and cared for his two beautiful kids showed the kind of man he truly was. This loss is absolutely devastating — not only for Erika and the kids, but for our country," the first son continued. "We’ve lost a leader, a fighter, and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare. To think that his life was cut short by a brutal, heinous, evil act is beyond comprehension. It is horrible and it is heartbreaking."