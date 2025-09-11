or
Charlie Kirk Wasn't Concerned for His Safety on College Tour Before Tragic Death at Age 31, Says Friend

Photo of Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus on Wednesday, September 11.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk wasn't concerned for his personal safety when speaking to his friend just one day before he was shot in the neck and died at age 31.

The right-wing activist chatted on the phone with his pal for about 20 minutes on Tuesday, September 9, and expressed no worries about kicking off the first stop of his American Comeback tour in Utah.

The Turning Point USA event was one of many gatherings Kirk would speak at on behalf of the organization he co-founded. The pal said he was looking forward to the outing rather than fearing for his life.

Charlie Kirk Didn't Mention Death Threats During Phone Call 1 Day Before Fatal Shooting

image of Charlie Kirk was 31 when he died.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was 31 when he died.

Throughout the brief phone conversation, sources told TMZ Kirk never once expressed concerns about dying and hadn't informed his pal of any death threats that may have come his way.

Kirk traveled with a small security team, though his bodyguards were mainly used to escort him to and from places he was speaking at.

The conservative political pundit's friend had been by Kirk's side for a decade, as they started working together when President Donald Trump was elected for his first term in 2016 and were both involved in Turning Point USA.

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead in Utah

Image of Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA.
Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram

Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

Kirk's public event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, was meant to be the first of 15 stops on his speaking tour with Turning Point USA.

The dad-of-two had just uttered the word "violence" while discussing mass shootings when he was shot in the neck and began profusely bleeding in his chair.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Donald Trump Confirms Charlie Kirk's Passing

Image of Charlie Kirk was a friend and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was a friend and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Trump was one of the first people to confirm Kirk's passing via Truth Social on Wednesday, September 10.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president announced. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

President Issues Public Message After Charlie Kirk's Death

Image of Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk's death a 'dark moment' in American history.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk's death a 'dark moment' in American history.

Trump later issued a video message to the public via his social media platforms, calling Wednesday a "dark moment for America."

"I'm filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah," the POTUS said while speaking from the Oval Office.

The Republican leader described Kirk as a "patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate in the country he loved so much, the United States of America."

