Is Donna Kelce Single? Inside the Love Life of Travis and Jason Kelce's Mother

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As the beloved mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce has also sparked curiosity about her love life and current relationship status. In a 2023 interview, Donna said she represents "moms and dads that work every day to make sure their kids can do what they love to do." Living up to Jason's nickname for her, the "mom of the NFL" has been a strong pillar of support for her sons as they became football superstars. Amid reports of Travis' New York City wedding to Taylor Swift, Donna became the first member of the Kelce family spotted in The Big Apple on July 2. While the spotlight is currently on Travis and Taylor, OK! takes a closer look at Donna's love life.

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Is Donna Kelce in a Relationship Now?

Source: MEGA Travis and Jason Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has been supportive of their careers.

Donna is currently single and focused on supporting her sons. "Being a mom is probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," she told Glamour after being named among several women in the magazine's 2024 Women of the Year. "It's so much easier to just go to work, but raising children when they're totally dependent on you and you're trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it's the most daunting task I've ever had to do," she continued.

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Who Was Donna Kelce Married to?

Source: MEGA Ed and Donna Kelce were married for more than two decades.

Donna was previously married to Ed Kelce, who she met while she was on her way to another date. "I was supposed to go out with a guy that night. We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever," Donna told Travis and Jason on the "New Heights" podcast. "It was a good play, too! I really wanted to see it." Meanwhile, Ed expressed he was shocked that he won over Donna since he was in "coveralls covered in cement" at the time. "We started talking and she gave me a ride home. She came in and I told her 'hold on, let me change,'" he continued. Ed and Donna tied the knot in the late 1970s and welcomed Jason on November 5, 1987, and Travis on October 5, 1989. They raised their family in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and later sent both of their sons to the University of Cincinnati, where they played college football.

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When Did Ed and Donna Kelce Divorce?

Source: MEGA Ed and Donna Kelce share two children.

Ed and Donna were together for roughly 25 years before they split up after Travis and Jason's college graduation. In the 2023 documentary Kelce, the former couple revealed they chose to stay together for as long as they did for the sake of their sons. "If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support," said Ed. This mirrored the comments Donna shared with Martha Stewart in an episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast," saying she and Ed "worked together as a team" because it is "very, very difficult to raise children on your own." "And with as active as they were, how do you do that on your own? So we decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that's the way it worked out," she continued. Donna also told Glamour she and Ed maintained a "friendly relationship" although they knew their marriage was "not working." "We could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible," she added. "But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own."

Is Donna Kelce Open to Dating Again?

Source: MEGA Donna Kelce is single.