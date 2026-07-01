Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Who Is Invited to the Reported MSG Ceremony?
July 1 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly about to have a star-studded wedding!
Multiple news outlets revealed the singer and football star will hold their big day at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the patriotic holiday weekend. Several celebrities are said to have received invitations from Swift and Kelce, who have yet to reveal any details about the nuptials.
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Swift confirmed she would send an invitation to "anyone [she has] ever talked to."
"The only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble," she explained. "And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I'm not gonna do that."
These stars could soon witness Swift and Kelce say "I do"!
Abigail Anderson
Of course, Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson has earned a spot on the guest list and is reportedly expected to attend as the Maid of Honor.
Andy Reid
In May, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid cheekily responded when host Carrington Harrison asked if he had been invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding.
"Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going," he joked. "Those guys, I'm so happy for 'em. When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them. They're in love, and that's the most important thing."
Benson Boone
Benson Boone has reportedly landed an invite and confirmed his attendance, per TMZ.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne has received a coveted invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding.
Druski
After joining Kelce's bachelor celebration, Druski is believed to be attending the couple's big day.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Swift's longtime friend Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have reportedly been tapped to attend the wedding.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary
Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, could be ringing in Swift and Kelce's nuptials!
George and Claire Kittle
Speaking with ExtraTV while at the Tight Ends & Friends concert, George Kittle confirmed he was invited to Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding.
"They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," he revealed one of the couple's wedding rules.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's names appeared on the potential guest list shared by news outlets.
Graham Norton
Swift seemingly added Graham Norton's name to the guest list as early as October 2025!
"If you're inviting me, it's very big," he said when Swift told him she would invite him to her wedding.
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
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As Swift's best friend, Jack Antonoff has punched a ticket to the celebration — with Margaret Qualley, of course!
Karlie Kloss
While Page Six reported that Swift's former close friend Karlie Kloss did not get an invite, TMZ clarified the model still made the guest list amid their rumored feud.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini is "definitely going" to Swift and Kelce's MSG wedding after receiving an invite, a source said.
Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk
Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are also among the reported invitees.
Patrick Mahomes
Swift and Kelce's matchmaker, Patrick Mahomes, has reportedly landed an invite.
Prince William
The "Midnight Rain" singer has been friends with Prince William for years, and he has reportedly received an invitation to what many are calling the biggest wedding of the year.
The future king previously told Amanda Holden when asked if he had received an invitation: "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez is likely to be at the MSG alongside Benny Blanco for Swift and Kelce's wedding.
Stevie Nicks
Sources said Swift's longtime friend Stevie Nicks will join the celebration.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse has directly confirmed she will be present at Swift and Kelce's trip down the aisle.
The Haim Sisters
The Haim sisters have also received their invitations and are expected to be at the wedding.
Zoë Kravitz
Per Page Six, Zoë Kravitz has made the cut for the A-list celebration.