Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List: Who Is Invited to the Reported MSG Ceremony?

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly about to have a star-studded wedding! Multiple news outlets revealed the singer and football star will hold their big day at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the patriotic holiday weekend. Several celebrities are said to have received invitations from Swift and Kelce, who have yet to reveal any details about the nuptials. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Swift confirmed she would send an invitation to "anyone [she has] ever talked to." "The only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble," she explained. "And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I'm not gonna do that." These stars could soon witness Swift and Kelce say "I do"!

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Abigail Anderson

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Of course, Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson has earned a spot on the guest list and is reportedly expected to attend as the Maid of Honor.

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Andy Reid

Source: MEGA The ceremony will reportedly happen on July 3.

In May, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid cheekily responded when host Carrington Harrison asked if he had been invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding. "Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going," he joked. "Those guys, I'm so happy for 'em. When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them. They're in love, and that's the most important thing."

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Benson Boone

Source: MEGA The wedding is expected to be star-studded.

Benson Boone has reportedly landed an invite and confirmed his attendance, per TMZ.

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Cara Delevingne

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's close friends will reportedly attend the star-studded affair.

Cara Delevingne has received a coveted invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding.

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Druski

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly seal their union with a kiss ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

After joining Kelce's bachelor celebration, Druski is believed to be attending the couple's big day.

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Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Source: MEGA Several stars have confirmed their attendance.

Swift's longtime friend Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have reportedly been tapped to attend the wedding.

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Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly watermarked the invites to prevent leaks.

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, could be ringing in Swift and Kelce's nuptials!

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George and Claire Kittle

Source: MEGA The invitations were reportedly sent out in the spring.

Speaking with ExtraTV while at the Tight Ends & Friends concert, George Kittle confirmed he was invited to Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding. "They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," he revealed one of the couple's wedding rules.

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Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Source: MEGA A news outlet claimed the invitation simply lists New York City as the venue.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's names appeared on the potential guest list shared by news outlets.

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Graham Norton

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift reportedly rented Madison Square Garden beginning July 2.

Swift seemingly added Graham Norton's name to the guest list as early as October 2025! "If you're inviting me, it's very big," he said when Swift told him she would invite him to her wedding.

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Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

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Source: MEGA A permit application was filed to close the streets outside Madison Square Garden from July 2 to 4.

As Swift's best friend, Jack Antonoff has punched a ticket to the celebration — with Margaret Qualley, of course!

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Karlie Kloss

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in 2025.

While Page Six reported that Swift's former close friend Karlie Kloss did not get an invite, TMZ clarified the model still made the guest list amid their rumored feud.

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Kelsea Ballerini

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift after two years of dating.

Kelsea Ballerini is "definitely going" to Swift and Kelce's MSG wedding after receiving an invite, a source said.

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Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk

Source: MEGA Their families expressed their excitement following their engagement.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are also among the reported invitees.

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Patrick Mahomes

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began in 2023.

Swift and Kelce's matchmaker, Patrick Mahomes, has reportedly landed an invite.

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Prince William

Source: MEGA They confirmed their relationship in October 2023.

The "Midnight Rain" singer has been friends with Prince William for years, and he has reportedly received an invitation to what many are calling the biggest wedding of the year. The future king previously told Amanda Holden when asked if he had received an invitation: "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see."

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce reportedly tried to get Taylor Swift's number after attending her Eras Tour concert — but failed.

Selena Gomez is likely to be at the MSG alongside Benny Blanco for Swift and Kelce's wedding.

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Stevie Nicks

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have supported each other's endeavors.

Sources said Swift's longtime friend Stevie Nicks will join the celebration.

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Suki Waterhouse

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes reportedly played 'matchmaker' between the couple.

Suki Waterhouse has directly confirmed she will be present at Swift and Kelce's trip down the aisle.

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The Haim Sisters

Source: MEGA They made their red carpet debut at Travis Kelce's Tight End University.

The Haim sisters have also received their invitations and are expected to be at the wedding.

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Zoë Kravitz

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly four years.